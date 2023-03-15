How Scream 6's Cinematographer Turned A Disadvantage Into An Advantage For A Key Scene [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "Scream VI."

In the middle of Matt Bettineli-Olpin's and Tyler Gillett's "Scream VI," the character of Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) is relaxing in a rather posh high-rise apartment in New York City when the masked killer Ghostface attacks her. Given the nature of the "Scream" movies, the true identity of Ghostface hadn't yet been revealed, and he could be any number of people. Gale isn't so concerned with the identity of the killer when he appears in her flat, though, and has to run through hallways and hide in small rooms to elude being murdered. It's not distracting that Gale lives in a giant, expensive New York apartment, as she is a successful author whose true crime books were adapted into a popular series of slasher movies. (She's not merely lucky, like Cox's character on the hit sitcom "Friends.")

"Scream VI" was shot by cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz, who shot the previous "Scream" movie, as well as the soulful sports drama "Boogie," the thriller "Ready or Not," and the supernatural horror movie "The Black Phone." These hit films came after a decade of photography on many smaller, independent productions. From the looks of his filmography, Jutkiewicz has truly paid his dues and earned his success.

In a new interview with /Film's own Cass Clarke, Jutkiewicz revealed that the layout of Gale Weathers' apartment initially provided problems in terms of clean lines and long shots. Specifically, two enormous load-bearing columns in the middle of the living room proved to interrupt a scene's visual clarity. Jutkiewicz, however, found that shooting around the columns and even using them as part of the attack scene's blocking ultimately proved to be a creative boon.