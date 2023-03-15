Scream VI Cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz Slices Into The Slasher's Killer Set Pieces [Exclusive Interview]

Yeah, it's excellent. Also, there are so many good chase scenes in this film. The one I'm the most curious to hear more about is Gale's chase scene. It's very hard to shoot a chase scene around walls, because there's cement in the way! You have to think of how you're going to peer in and out of that and not lose pacing. I think it's one of the standout moments of the film.

Oh, cool. Yeah, the Gale chase scene was interesting. We found that location fairly early on in our location scouting and fell in love with it. We loved the city view and the opportunity to go outside onto the balcony for a part of the chase, which was great. It really started just looking at the location first. A lot of the sequence was in the script, but before you know where it takes place, it's really impossible to visualize it and work it out. So it was a coordination between myself and Tyler and Matt as well as our stunt team. The stunt team did a little bit of work in there early on to pre-visualize some of the ideas they had for the chase and then the directors and I took that.

What we wound up doing was creating an overhead diagram of the space and plotting out exactly where the Gale and Ghostface would move in the space and how the choreography would progress through the space. That was important for us, that it really felt like it was progressing throughout and getting more intense and more scary as it goes. There's a little bit of cat and mouse, but then there's a little bit of straight fight choreography as well. The bookcase that Ghostface throws Gale's boyfriend through was built by the art department and put into the space. So that was added, which was amazing and was able to break away like that. Luckily, we got that in one take, so we didn't have to rebuild the bookcase after.

The big support columns in the space, when we first looked at it, we were like, "Oh, we're going to have to deal with these big ugly columns." But we wound up using them to our advantage and creating some choreography around them. But it was a challenge, since it's a practical location, we had to shoot at night for the most part. There were some parts where we were able to start a little earlier during the day and just black out the windows for things where we weren't really seeing out the windows. But they were long nights ... we were there for three days. On the last day, we shot all night and we were still shooting as the sun was coming up. We had to pull down the blacks outside the windows at six in the morning when the sun was coming up. But I'm really happy with how it came out. I think it's quite tense and scary.