Brendan Fraser Starred In Another Oscar-Winning Film About A Whale

Brendan Fraser took the prize for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards. He was nominated for his performance as the 600-pound Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" — not everyone liked the movie, but seemingly everyone liked his performance in it. But this isn't the first Oscar winner featuring Fraser that had a "whale" as its subject. What was the first one? "Gods and Monsters," a 1998 biopic about James Whale (played by Ian McKellen), the director most famous for giving the world the first two Universal "Frankenstein" films.

Directed by Bill Condon, the film adapted "Father of Frankenstein," a speculative novel by Christopher Bram about Whale's death in the 1950s. Condon's script won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 71st Academy Awards. Bizarrely enough, "Gods and Monsters" actually does have some similarities to "The Whale" other than Fraser's presence and the cetacean-inspired naming. True to history, Whale is a lonely, openly gay man who's shut himself off from the world — much like Charlie in "The Whale." Pushed out of Hollywood for being himself, Whale knows he's at the end of his life.

Fraser plays the fictional Clayton Boone, Whale's gardener who strikes up a friendship with the old filmmaker. Boone is good-hearted but naive about anything beyond wholesome Americana, and so is unaware of Whale's true interest in him.