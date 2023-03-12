Banshees Of Inisherin Breakout Star Jenny The Donkey (Kinda) Stole The Show At The Oscars
Make way, everyone, the true star of the 95th Academy Awards has arrived. Jenny the miniature donkey, Colin Farrell's co-star from "The Banshees of Inisherin," made a quick stop on the Academy stage on Sunday night, led by host Jimmy Kimmel. The little sweetie popped up after the film's showcase montage, in a moment that had everyone — especially Farrell himself — looking extremely happy to see her.
Jenny made her entrance decked out in a golden sign that labeled her as an emotional support animal, plus a stylish bell tied with a bright red ribbon to match her look in the movie. The donkey, whose character in the film shares the same name, actually retired from acting after shooting "The Banshees of Inisherin," with her handler Rita Maloney telling Empire magazine that Jenny was set to live out her days in the country in Ireland alongside other donkeys who are reportedly all bigger than her. Like all the other Oscar nominees, though, Jenny got all dressed up to participate in the ceremony.
Jenny gets her moment on the stage
While live animals and big crowds don't always mix (haven't these people seen "Nope"? Well, maybe not), Kimmel seemed careful to ensure that Jenny was moving at her own pace and had plenty of space. While he joked that people could come up and pet her as an emotional support animal, the bit ended with just Jenny and Kimmel on stage. Sadly, this wasn't the real Jenny from the movie.
Ironically, Jenny herself had an emotional support pal on the set of "Banshees of Inisherin." The donkey was apparently palpably nervous indoors, but relaxed when in the presence of another donkey named Rosie. According to co-star Kerry Condon, who spoke to /Film about the sweet scene partners, Rosie stayed off camera but gave Jenny plenty of encouragement regardless.
"Anytime we had scenes with Jenny in the house, Rosie was in another room with her head sticking out or by the camera," Condon told /Film. "Just as long as Jenny could see Rosie, she knew she was okay." Jenny seemed to have fared okay tonight, perhaps bolstered by Farrell's obvious love for her. The actor, whose character Pádraic copes with his loneliness after a break-up with friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) by spending time with Jenny, put his hand over his heart in obvious happiness when Jenny took to the stage. For a second, he looked like he was ready to jump out of his seat to go see her.
Hopefully, Farrell and Jenny get a backstage reunion. The cast of "Banshees of Inisherin" may need the emotional support, since they haven't won a single award tonight. The movie is up for nine total awards. Each year, the Oscars finds about a hundred different ways to polarize audiences, but I think everyone can unite to agree on one thing: Jenny the donkey rocks.