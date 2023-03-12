American Born Chinese Teaser: The Cast Of Everything Everywhere All At Once Reunite For Disney+ Series

Tonight's Oscars promise a big night for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," the mind-melting masterpiece currently on track to take the Academy Awards by storm. All awards season long, the film has been picking up wins across the board, so it's entering the Oscars with 11 nominations and pretty solid odds for snagging more gilded trophies. In other words, this is the perfect moment to consider what comes next for its potential winners.

Just in time for the big night, Disney+ has released a teaser for "American Born Chinese," the action-comedy that coincidentally stars all four members of the Wang household: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and James Hong.

Unintentionally, the series has become a family reunion for the stars of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," with Yeoh and Quan headlining this adaptation of cartoonist Gene Luen Yang's acclaimed graphic novel. The series will follow a teenage boy struggling to fit in at school — though you probably wouldn't guess that based on the teaser trailer. Instead of lockers and casual classroom conflict, it features the kind of sci-fi chaos that's oddly comparable to the Daniels' multiverse-spanning film.

Will Yeoh once again kick ass? Undoubtedly. Does Quan look to be the secret heart of the series? Of course. And is Hsu once again pulling off magic with the slightest flick of her wrist? Looks like it. You can check out the 30-second Oscar spot below!