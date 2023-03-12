American Born Chinese Teaser: The Cast Of Everything Everywhere All At Once Reunite For Disney+ Series
Tonight's Oscars promise a big night for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," the mind-melting masterpiece currently on track to take the Academy Awards by storm. All awards season long, the film has been picking up wins across the board, so it's entering the Oscars with 11 nominations and pretty solid odds for snagging more gilded trophies. In other words, this is the perfect moment to consider what comes next for its potential winners.
Just in time for the big night, Disney+ has released a teaser for "American Born Chinese," the action-comedy that coincidentally stars all four members of the Wang household: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and James Hong.
Unintentionally, the series has become a family reunion for the stars of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," with Yeoh and Quan headlining this adaptation of cartoonist Gene Luen Yang's acclaimed graphic novel. The series will follow a teenage boy struggling to fit in at school — though you probably wouldn't guess that based on the teaser trailer. Instead of lockers and casual classroom conflict, it features the kind of sci-fi chaos that's oddly comparable to the Daniels' multiverse-spanning film.
Will Yeoh once again kick ass? Undoubtedly. Does Quan look to be the secret heart of the series? Of course. And is Hsu once again pulling off magic with the slightest flick of her wrist? Looks like it. You can check out the 30-second Oscar spot below!
Worlds collide in American Born Chinese
"American Born Chinese" tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a child of Chinese immigrants who struggles to feel comfortable in his predominantly white suburb. That effort gets even more challenging when a new classmate arrives from China, leaving him with no choice but to confront his identity. Oh, and in the midst of that crisis, Jin is unexpectedly drawn into the world of Chinese mythology: as seen via the smoldering battle sequences, sprawling landscapes, and ominous declarations. "The gate between earth and heaven is opening," the teaser declares. "The fate of your world hangs it the balance." It's not the deal scenario for a teenage boy, but it's nothing Jin can't handle! (Probably.)
As far as the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" reunion goes, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan have the most prominent roles in the series. Yeoh stars as Guanyin, a Goddess of Mercy, and Quan is Freddy Wong, a heavily-altered character from the novel. Scene-stealer Stephanie Hsu will guest star as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones, and James Hong will appear as the Jade Emperor. Additional guest stars include Ronny Chieng ("M3GAN"), Jimmy O. Yang ("Silicon Valley"), Rosalie Chiang ("Turning Red"), and Leonard Wu ("Ghost of Tsushima").
"Bob's Burgers" vet Kelvin Yu serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings" ) directing multiple episodes.
"American Born Chinese" will debut May 24, 2023, on Disney+.