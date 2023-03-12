Wrath Of Becky Sets Up Becky 3, And The Directors Have Lots Of Ideas [SXSW]

Three years ago, the action thriller "Becky" introduced drive-in theater goers to a 13-year-old whose defensive measures against home invaders would put Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" to shame. Let's just say the eponymous Becky, played by Lulu Wilson, improvises some unorthodox uses for colored pencils as a group of convicts besieges her family's lake house. She's got a blood-covered face and an attack dog named Diego, and you'll see both of those in the sequel, "The Wrath of Becky."

Over the weekend, "The Wrath of Becky," premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival, where /Film was on hand to interview Wilson and co-directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote. Discussion turned to the possibility of a "Becky" threequel, and while nothing's official yet, there's certainly been talk of one.

"I'm so down, literally, for like, whenever, wherever," Wilson told us. "It doesn't matter what it is, I'll do it, if it's Becky." However, the actress also stressed, "I think the focus right now is just ['The Wrath of Becky'] ... But of course, it is blatantly setting up something."

As for what form "Becky 3" could take, the answer might surprise you. In real life, Wilson is a competitive fencer, and she suggested jokingly, "Becky's on a boat and she's with pirates, swashbuckling Becky!"

Angel added, "There's a lot of opportunity ... because we introduce new genres in the second one, it's really more of an action-comedy-horror film, but the third one has room for another twist." Whether or not that twist walks on a peg leg remains to be seen, but it's worth mentioning that the first "Becky" did see a character donning a makeshift eye patch.