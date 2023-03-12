Jenna Ortega And Fred Armisen Are Identical Twins In SNL's Parent Trap Remake

With the release of "Scream VI," Jenna Ortega is appearing on multiplex screens everywhere this weekend. However, she also got to act on the small screen, by hosting the March 11, 2023 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The "Wednesday" breakout star is primarily known for her roles in horror — she's been called the genre's latest "scream queen," — but this episode gave her a chance to show off her comedic chops. From an "X-Men" parody where she played a Rogue stand-in to a send-up of "The Exorcist," Ortega's "SNL" hosting gig was rife with movie parodies.

The most off-the-wall parody was of "The Parent Trap" — which starts with the premise that Ortega is starring in a new remake of the film. In both the 1961 original and Nancy Meyers' 1998 remake, two young girls discover they're identical twins of divorced parents and plot to reunite their family by swapping places. In both versions, a single actress (Hayley Mills, then Lindsay Lohan) played both twins thanks to some movie magic: filming the actor in both roles and editing the takes together. But in set-ups like this, you need body doubles for the actor to act convincingly.

Who is Ortega's body double? Fred Armisen (who on top of a long tenure on "SNL," played Uncle Fester in "Wednesday").