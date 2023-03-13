The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Try To Be A Little Less Canada, With All Due Respect To Canada

"The Last Of Us" co-creators have heard your cries about the show's obviously Canadian setting, and they're ready to course correct. /Film's Ben Pearson attended a virtual press event with Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann ahead of the show's first season finale, and when they weren't unpacking the first season or dropping hints about season 2, the pair was owning up to one of the show's only flaws: The fact that every part of its American setting looks like the Canadian wilderness.

"It was a hell of a production. It was massive," Mazin said in regards to the lengthy shoot that took place largely north of the border in areas including wind-swept Calgary. "I'm trying to stop saying it's massive to myself, because I know that next season is going to be more massive, and I don't want to freak out," Mazin admitted with a laugh. "But man, it wasn't easy. I will give us, honestly, a solid B+, but my goal is to do better next season now that we've learned some lessons."

And what might bump that B+ to an A, according to Mazin? Sets that look a little more like the American cities they're meant to stand in for. "Every now and then you get a little of, 'Oh, it's Canada' when we don't want it to be Canada," Mazin admitted. The most obvious location misstep, which was pointed out on Twitter so regularly that it became a meme, came in episode 3 when a shot featuring a mountain range was labeled "10 miles west of Boston." The episode was met largely with acclaim for its transformative saga of post-apocalyptic gay love, but some viewers couldn't get past the lack of realism in the show's setting.