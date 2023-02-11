Calgary Winds Forced The Last Of Us Crew To Invent A Whole New Lighting System [Exclusive]

Bolter says an "awful lot of planning and an awful lot of subtleties" went into creating a setup with a hard backlight and soft toplight, which would prevent the scenes from falling into the too-dark territory of shows like "Game of Thrones." The plan wasn't helped, he says, "by the Calgary snow which arrived that we didn't want." As a result of the snow and wind, the team behind "The Last of Us" ended up forgoing the most common lighting solution for a scene like this one, instead opting to create their own entirely new lighting system. He continued:

"If you're in an interior, like a soundstage, we would just rig them in the ceiling. But we were out in the middle of nowhere. In Calgary, the wind can get up to 100 miles per hour. So if I was using balloon lights and the wind gets up, they will have to come down, we would have to stop filming. And we had too much to do, we couldn't do that."

Instead, Bolter says, they "had to kind of invent a new light solution, which was four huge grids of 100 lights, with no fabric, so the wind could just pass through them." This strategy stopped the buffeting winds from slowing down production by impacting the lights. It also sounds like a pretty massive set-up to pull off. "In total, we had 400 of these lights on these huge cranes hanging over the set, which gave us the soft ambience but without any fabrics," Bolter says. "So that when the wind got up, and it did get up to 50, 60 miles per hour, it just passed through them and we could keep filming."

This sounds like an impressive — if daunting, pricey, and time-consuming — undertaking, and I think it all pays off in the final product. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) leave part of Kansas City in ashes this week after a showdown that brings home, for perhaps the first time in the adaptation, just how deeply brutal both the humans and monsters of this world can be. And thanks to the creatively constructed artificial moonlight, the episode looked gorgeous — even at its most violent and devastating moments.

"The Last of Us" airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max at 9:00pm ET.