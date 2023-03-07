Sam Raimi Says A Sequel To Drag Me To Hell Is Possible

The article contains spoilers for "Drag Me to Hell."

It looks like a particular cursed button might be making life hell for someone in the future. According to a recent Reddit AMA with Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Sam Raimi, the creative team of the upcoming movie "65," the possibility exists for a sequel to the 2009 Raimi horror film "Drag Me to Hell." Even as a person who isn't always the biggest fan of horror films — not because they aren't incredible, but because I'm a huge 'fraidy cat — this was one I loved. The idea of a return to the curse of a woman punishing someone for lacking compassion is intriguing.

"Drag Me to Hell" starred Alison Lohman as a young woman named Christine who works in a loan office. She wants a promotion, and to get it, she has to demonstrate her ability to be tough. Unfortunately, her current client is a poor old Romani woman (Lorna Raver) in desperate straits. She begs and pleads for an extension on her loan, but Christine isn't budging. The woman curses her after pulling a button from Christine's coat; she'll suffer three days of torment and then be sent straight to Hell. No matter what course of action Christine takes, you can guess where she's going.

"Drag Me to Hell" has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and with a response like that, you'd think it would have gotten a sequel already. It sounds like there is hope, though.