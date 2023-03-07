Sam Raimi Says A Sequel To Drag Me To Hell Is Possible
The article contains spoilers for "Drag Me to Hell."
It looks like a particular cursed button might be making life hell for someone in the future. According to a recent Reddit AMA with Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Sam Raimi, the creative team of the upcoming movie "65," the possibility exists for a sequel to the 2009 Raimi horror film "Drag Me to Hell." Even as a person who isn't always the biggest fan of horror films — not because they aren't incredible, but because I'm a huge 'fraidy cat — this was one I loved. The idea of a return to the curse of a woman punishing someone for lacking compassion is intriguing.
"Drag Me to Hell" starred Alison Lohman as a young woman named Christine who works in a loan office. She wants a promotion, and to get it, she has to demonstrate her ability to be tough. Unfortunately, her current client is a poor old Romani woman (Lorna Raver) in desperate straits. She begs and pleads for an extension on her loan, but Christine isn't budging. The woman curses her after pulling a button from Christine's coat; she'll suffer three days of torment and then be sent straight to Hell. No matter what course of action Christine takes, you can guess where she's going.
"Drag Me to Hell" has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and with a response like that, you'd think it would have gotten a sequel already. It sounds like there is hope, though.
Ghost House Pictures may just have an idea
During the AMA, u/dayofthedead204 asked if there was a chance for a sequel or "another story" related to the film. Rami responded:
"The team at Ghost House Pictures: Romel Adam and Jose Canas are trying to come up with a story that would work and I'm anxious to hear if they do!"
While that's not exactly a release date or anything, he didn't say no. It at least leaves the door open. Plus, between "Army of Darkness" and "Spider-Man 2," Raimi is known for some pretty great sequels. One of the charming things about "Drag Me to Hell" was the lower budget and the sort of smaller scale than Raimi was doing in films before "Spider-Man." In a 2009 interview with Post Magazine, Raimi spoke about trying to remember how to do a smaller-budget film after three Spider-Man flicks. He said:
"[On doing 'Drag Me to Hell' with a smaller budget] ... without all the tools I had the luxury of having on those films. I knew I'd have to make the adjustment, so it was no surprise, but when I finally got to the set and had to actually adjust, it was a bit hard [laughs]. I spent the last decade doing Spider-Man, and you come to rely on a lot of people doing things for you and a lot of help, but it's refreshing and wonderful to be reminded that, as with most filmmakers, the best way to do it is yourself, with a tight team doing the main jobs."
The last two films Raimi has directed have been larger budgeted ones as well; 2013's "Oz the Great and Powerful" and 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It would be so much fun to return to something closer to his earlier work.
What could a sequel look like?
"Drag Me to Hell" is a pretty self-contained film, but there are certainly possibilities here for Raimi, Adam, and Canas to look at. The obvious one would be a prequel film about the Romani woman Sylvia Ganush's past. It would be fun to see how she got her powers and more about where they came from. Christine returning from Hell seems unlikely (not that I'd say no to seeing that), but what about Clay (Justin Long) trying to figure out a way to get her back? Perhaps something about the fortune teller Rham Jas (Dileep Rao)?
If we do get a sequel or something else related to the story of "Drag Me to Hell," I hope it sticks with the theme. There is just something compelling about the idea of one decision destroying your life. We've all had those days where we were sort of talked into doing the wrong thing and ignored that little voice in our heads. Even if we had a good reason, we knew it was wrong. Everyone has felt that at one point or another, and every one of us has felt Christine's relief at thinking she got away with it.
If you want to do a rewatch of this gem of a horror film, "Drag Me to Hell" is currently streaming on Starz.