Ghosted Trailer: Chris Evans Falls For Ana De Armas, Who Just So Happens To Be A Secret Agent

The trailer for Apple TV's new film "Ghosted" is here, and it looks like another case of a big, splashy, blockbuster-type movie headed straight to the small screen. "Ghosted" stars former Marvel superstar Chris Evans and arguably even-bigger-right-now breakout star Ana de Armas, reuniting post-"Knives Out" for an action-packed rom-com. The movie comes from "Rocketman" director Dexter Fletcher, with a screenplay co-written by the screenwriting teams behind the "Deadpool" movies and recent "Spider-Man" trilogy.

That's a whole lot of star power, and the first trailer for "Ghosted" matches it with just as much firepower, as it features de Armas in gun-toting, badass CIA agent mode while Evans delivers some in-over-his-head everyman schtick. Before it unveils the spy-centric plot of the movie, which is a bit of a Trojan horse here, "Ghosted" offers up a meet-cute between Cole (Evans) and Sadie (de Armas), whom Cole thinks "might be the one." What could go wrong? Well, first she stops texting him, a choice that he meets with the objectively deranged decision to surprise her in London despite the fact that they've only met once. Then, surprise on surprise, it turns out Sadie isn't ghosting him at all: She's just a spy on a big mission!