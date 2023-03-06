Ghosted Trailer: Chris Evans Falls For Ana De Armas, Who Just So Happens To Be A Secret Agent
The trailer for Apple TV's new film "Ghosted" is here, and it looks like another case of a big, splashy, blockbuster-type movie headed straight to the small screen. "Ghosted" stars former Marvel superstar Chris Evans and arguably even-bigger-right-now breakout star Ana de Armas, reuniting post-"Knives Out" for an action-packed rom-com. The movie comes from "Rocketman" director Dexter Fletcher, with a screenplay co-written by the screenwriting teams behind the "Deadpool" movies and recent "Spider-Man" trilogy.
That's a whole lot of star power, and the first trailer for "Ghosted" matches it with just as much firepower, as it features de Armas in gun-toting, badass CIA agent mode while Evans delivers some in-over-his-head everyman schtick. Before it unveils the spy-centric plot of the movie, which is a bit of a Trojan horse here, "Ghosted" offers up a meet-cute between Cole (Evans) and Sadie (de Armas), whom Cole thinks "might be the one." What could go wrong? Well, first she stops texting him, a choice that he meets with the objectively deranged decision to surprise her in London despite the fact that they've only met once. Then, surprise on surprise, it turns out Sadie isn't ghosting him at all: She's just a spy on a big mission!
Watch the Ghosted trailer
"Ghosted" looks pretty silly, but it also has the potential to be a big streaming hit. My first impression after watching the trailer is that it's hard to buy former Captain America Chris Evans as any type of normal guy by this point (I had a similar problem with believability when he played a super-serious dad in one of the streamer's earliest series, "Defending Jacob"), but it looks like he's set to ease back into action territory as Cole ends up stuck in the middle of a dispute between Sadie's organization and a shady villain played by Adrien Brody.
Plus, with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("Deadpool") and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") penning the script, it seems likely that "Ghosted" could hit an action-comedy-charm sweet spot that past blockbuster-style streaming films (including another Evans/de Armas film, Netflix's "The Gray Man") have missed. In addition to de Armas, Evans, and Brody, the film has an eclectic but talented supporting cast including "Watchmen" star Tim Blake Nelson, "Luke Cage" actor Mustafa Shakir, comedian Amy Sedaris, and esteemed playwright Anna Deavere Smith.
"Ghosted" debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023.