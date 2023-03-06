Bella Ramsey Is Holding A Real Rifle In The Last Of Us, And It Helped Her Performance

In the penultimate episode of "The Last of Us," "When We Are in Need," (check out the /Film review) the high stakes of surviving life after the apocalypse come bearing down on Ellie and Joel when a new threat emerges. After Joel was mortally wounded at the end of the sixth episode, Ellie chose to nurse him back to health instead of returning to the safe community in Jackson. Joel is on the brink of death, leaving Ellie no choice but to grab a rifle that's much too big for her and venture out into the woods to hunt.

To her own amazement, Ellie takes down a buck alone in the forest, only to discover two mysterious men, David and James, hovering around the carcass. They agree to make a trade for deer meat and penicillin that could help heal Joel, and Ellie is forced to hold both men at gunpoint until they can go their separate ways.

That was a real rifle Bella Ramsey had to handle during an incredibly cold shoot in Alberta, Canada, where the majority of "The Last of Us" was filmed. Showrunner Craig Mazin and writer Neil Druckmann appeared on the official "The Last of Us" podcast and spoke about the decision to have Ramsey handle an actual weapon to give the episode some verisimilitude and show how much the character of Ellie was struggling to keep up appearances.