There's Something Evil About That Pirate In The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere

Marti Matulis is probably best known for his role as the demon George on the supernatural CBS drama "Evil." George is the incubus who likes crawling into bed with series protagonist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and giving her night terrors. While his appearance, brought to life by Matulis under prosthetics, is outwardly terrifying, his voice (Euan Morton) is cheesier in a kind of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" way.

On "Evil," Matulis also doubles as the goat-horned Devil Therapist for Leland Townshend (Michael Emerson). Michael Cerveris voices this character, so Matulis himself sometimes serves as a non-speaking presence like David Prowse or Ray Park, the actors who physically portrayed Darth Vader and Darth Maul.

Matulis was seen recently on the big screen as yet another demonic entity, the monster in the 2022 horror hit "Smile." This face-rending creature can jump from person to person, possessing them and using them as bodily hosts, not unlike what Matulis has done by taking on all these monster-type roles. Some of his other recent (monster and non-monster) credits include a drone host on "Westworld," the caretaker in "Studio 666," and Piggy Man on "American Horror Story."

Matulis has been working in Hollywood for 25 years, and "The Mandalorian" isn't even his first space rodeo. Funnily enough, like "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams, Matulis has jumped franchises from "Star Trek" to "Star Wars." Some of his earliest appearances onscreen were uncredited roles as a Ba'ku male in "Star Trek: Insurrection," a Reman officer in "Star Trek: Nemesis," and a Reman bodyguard on "Star Trek: Enterprise." He later showed up in three different bit parts on "Star Trek: Picard," as an XB worker, a prisoner, and a checkpoint supervisor.