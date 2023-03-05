Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast Includes Jackie Chan As Splinter, And So Many More
Cowabunga! The team has officially been assembled for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," and it's very impressive. The upcoming Paramount film hails from "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" director Jeff Rowe, who based the aesthetic on sketches he made in the margins of his school notebooks. Likely following in the footsteps of recent animated movies — which have become more experimental when it comes to blending 2D with 3D CGI — the film delves into the lives of everyone's favorite crime-fighting ninja turtles, bringing them back to the big screen for the first tie in a decade.
Before now, our only peek beneath the shell came from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival where /Film's Rafael Motamayor glimpsed 10 seconds of footage that he compared to the visual aesthetic of "Arcane," describing the show as "punk" and "very funny." Although the film arrives in theaters in just a few months, we've yet to glimpse a trailer or even learn who will voice friends, foes, and the turtles themselves. But that changes today.
Producer Seth Rogen unveiled the cast of "Mutant Mayhem" at last night's Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, where he was flanked by the titular teenagers themselves. The main voice cast includes Micah Abbey ("Cousins For Life") as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. ("The Chi") as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu ("The Amazing World of Gumball") as Leonardo, and Brady Noon ("Good Boys") completing the foursome as Raphael. And that's not all! The rest of the cast was then announced via a Twitter thread, and includes major stars like Jackie Chan as Splinter, the mutant rat and sensei who trains the turtles.
Prepare for (Mutant) Mayhem
Another exciting addition to the Ninja Turtles crew is "The Bear" star Ayo Ediberi, who voices their human ally, April O'Neil. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, John Cena as Rocksteady, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, and Seth Rogen as Bebop. So just as the title promises, expect to meet lots of mutants, including members of the ragtag rebel team, the Mighty Mutanimals.
In the press release, Rogen also announced that the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film will premiere on Monday, March 6. As for what to expect from the film's plot, here's the synopsis:
In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.
If there's one thing audiences will never tire of, it's ninja turtle teenagers slamming back pizza slices and saving their city. This is one of those franchises that just keeps on giving: the "Ninja Turtles" first began life in 1984, thanks to a comic series from Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. It later became an 80's animator series that then spawned multiple live-action features. Even now, Nickelodeon's "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" has a thriving fanbase, and now this film will keep the hype train rolling.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is slated for release on August 4, 2023.