Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast Includes Jackie Chan As Splinter, And So Many More

Cowabunga! The team has officially been assembled for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," and it's very impressive. The upcoming Paramount film hails from "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" director Jeff Rowe, who based the aesthetic on sketches he made in the margins of his school notebooks. Likely following in the footsteps of recent animated movies — which have become more experimental when it comes to blending 2D with 3D CGI — the film delves into the lives of everyone's favorite crime-fighting ninja turtles, bringing them back to the big screen for the first tie in a decade.

Before now, our only peek beneath the shell came from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival where /Film's Rafael Motamayor glimpsed 10 seconds of footage that he compared to the visual aesthetic of "Arcane," describing the show as "punk" and "very funny." Although the film arrives in theaters in just a few months, we've yet to glimpse a trailer or even learn who will voice friends, foes, and the turtles themselves. But that changes today.

Producer Seth Rogen unveiled the cast of "Mutant Mayhem" at last night's Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, where he was flanked by the titular teenagers themselves. The main voice cast includes Micah Abbey ("Cousins For Life") as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. ("The Chi") as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu ("The Amazing World of Gumball") as Leonardo, and Brady Noon ("Good Boys") completing the foursome as Raphael. And that's not all! The rest of the cast was then announced via a Twitter thread, and includes major stars like Jackie Chan as Splinter, the mutant rat and sensei who trains the turtles.