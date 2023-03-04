Theo Rossi Teases A Sons Of Anarchy Cast Reunion Project
This article contains spoilers for "Sons of Anarchy."
Once you've done "Hamlet" on motorcycles, what's next, "Macbeth" on dirtbikes? Apparently, someone who worked on "Sons of Anarchy" may have a new idea, at least according to series star Theo Rossi (as reported by Deadline). Rossi alluded to a potential SAMCRO reunion at a panel discussion for the movie "Emily The Criminal" in Los Angeles this weekend, calling a potential future project involving the "Sons of Anarchy" cast "totally different" and "really cool."
Rossi didn't specify whether the project in question is a movie, show, or something else entirely. In fact, he didn't actually state if it would be related to the seven-season FX biker drama at all, but did say it would reunite the "Sons of Anarchy" cast. "There might be something coming up where we're all back together, which is insane," Rossi explained. Although Deadline's original post no longer makes mention of it, a previously reported version of Rossi's comments as shared by outlets like Screen Rant quotes Rossi as saying his former co-star, Charlie Hunnam, is due to announce the project soon.
"If it happens, it's wild, but if it doesn't, it would be perfect and really cool because we also talk every day," Rossi said in reference to the apparently still tight-knit cast. Any "Sons of Anarchy" project that comes out of the woodwork would have to be totally different from its predecessor, given that both Hunnam's and Rossi's characters were killed off in the show's final season.
Could it be a prequel, spinoff, or unrelated cast reunion?
Juice, the fan favorite played by Rossi, ended up taking a dark turn in the show's later seasons and was ultimately stabbed to death in prison in the show's penultimate episode. Hunnam's Jax, meanwhile, met his slightly more ambiguous fate in the series finale when, having killed or alienated basically everyone around him, he took to the highway on his bike in what amounted to an offscreen suicide-by-collision.
Back in 2020, series creator Kurt Sutter took to Twitter to answer fan questions and revealed that the series at one point had two more shows planned (via GQ). In addition to the spin-off "Mayans M.C." which has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Sutter also mentioned a limited series prequel called "First Nine" and a sequel following Jax's surviving family members, titled "Sam Crow." However, Sutter's own relationship with the franchise has been fraught in recent years, as he was fired from "Mayans M.C." in 2019 after what sources described to The Hollywood Reporter as "multiple complaints" about his conduct.
Between the very conclusive ending to "Sons of Anarchy" and Sutter's lack of current involvement with the spin-off series, it's worth wondering if the project Rossi is teasing is a prequel or something totally unrelated that happens to feature much of the same cast. Regardless, he's a talented, underrated actor, and I'm excited to see what he does next — with or without the SAMCRO patch.