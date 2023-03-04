Theo Rossi Teases A Sons Of Anarchy Cast Reunion Project

This article contains spoilers for "Sons of Anarchy."

Once you've done "Hamlet" on motorcycles, what's next, "Macbeth" on dirtbikes? Apparently, someone who worked on "Sons of Anarchy" may have a new idea, at least according to series star Theo Rossi (as reported by Deadline). Rossi alluded to a potential SAMCRO reunion at a panel discussion for the movie "Emily The Criminal" in Los Angeles this weekend, calling a potential future project involving the "Sons of Anarchy" cast "totally different" and "really cool."

Rossi didn't specify whether the project in question is a movie, show, or something else entirely. In fact, he didn't actually state if it would be related to the seven-season FX biker drama at all, but did say it would reunite the "Sons of Anarchy" cast. "There might be something coming up where we're all back together, which is insane," Rossi explained. Although Deadline's original post no longer makes mention of it, a previously reported version of Rossi's comments as shared by outlets like Screen Rant quotes Rossi as saying his former co-star, Charlie Hunnam, is due to announce the project soon.

"If it happens, it's wild, but if it doesn't, it would be perfect and really cool because we also talk every day," Rossi said in reference to the apparently still tight-knit cast. Any "Sons of Anarchy" project that comes out of the woodwork would have to be totally different from its predecessor, given that both Hunnam's and Rossi's characters were killed off in the show's final season.