Florida Man Trailer: A Hard-Boiled Thriller In America's Wackiest State

Florida man, Florida man, does whatever a Florida man can... Newsrooms around the world have a fondness for any headline that begins with "Florida Man," because it's almost guaranteed to be a ridiculous story. While some have argued that the sheer amount of insanity out of Florida has more to do with the state's lax laws regarding crime reporting, it's also just possible that Florida is a really weird place, like Narnia with retirees, assault rifles, and lots of sunblock.

A new limited series will follow one such "Florida man," an ex-cop named Mike Valentine (played by Edgar Ramírez), who is a born-and-raised Floridian reluctant to return to his home state. However, he's forced to go back to the sunshine state for a job trying to find a Philadelphia mobster's runaway girlfriend (Abbey Lee). Instead of a quick job with no problems, unfortunately, he gets sucked into all kinds of new situations that could only happen in Florida.

Created by Donald Todd ("This is Us,") "Florida Man" looks like one darkly funny thriller about the country's southernmost state. Check out the trailer below, and prepare yourself for the humid humor of "Florida Man" when it hits Netflix this April.