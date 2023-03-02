We May Never Know Where Grogu Was During The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Without question, the most popular addition to "Star Wars" lore under the Disney era of Lucasfilm has been Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, from "The Mandalorian." The little Force user stole the heart of fans from the moment he appeared at the end of the show's first episode, and he figures to be a part of a galaxy far, far away for a long, long time. But that does raise one very important question: where the heck was Grogu during the events of the sequel trilogy?

Given the timeline, Grogu would have been alive and well (assuming he doesn't die) during the events of "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi," and "The Rise of Skywalker." So, where was he? "The Mandalorian" executive producer Dave Filoni, who is also responsible for "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," recently decided to tackle that question head-on in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Though his answer may leave something to be desired.

"That's a question for a bunch of characters by the way, not just Grogu. Where are they during these events? If anything, having made The Clone Wars and weaving a tale so intricately between two movies that were much closer together, I've learned that there's expansive room in this galaxy for us to tell stories and have characters doing things."

Indeed, we are talking about the guy who fit seven seasons' worth of TV in between "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," which is not to be discounted. It's a big galaxy, and there are many places Grogu could have been during the rise of the Force Order and its battle with the Resistance.