We May Never Know Where Grogu Was During The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy
Without question, the most popular addition to "Star Wars" lore under the Disney era of Lucasfilm has been Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, from "The Mandalorian." The little Force user stole the heart of fans from the moment he appeared at the end of the show's first episode, and he figures to be a part of a galaxy far, far away for a long, long time. But that does raise one very important question: where the heck was Grogu during the events of the sequel trilogy?
Given the timeline, Grogu would have been alive and well (assuming he doesn't die) during the events of "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi," and "The Rise of Skywalker." So, where was he? "The Mandalorian" executive producer Dave Filoni, who is also responsible for "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," recently decided to tackle that question head-on in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Though his answer may leave something to be desired.
"That's a question for a bunch of characters by the way, not just Grogu. Where are they during these events? If anything, having made The Clone Wars and weaving a tale so intricately between two movies that were much closer together, I've learned that there's expansive room in this galaxy for us to tell stories and have characters doing things."
Indeed, we are talking about the guy who fit seven seasons' worth of TV in between "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," which is not to be discounted. It's a big galaxy, and there are many places Grogu could have been during the rise of the Force Order and its battle with the Resistance.
The story goes where it goes
Filoni also has a great point that this is not a question that only applies to the one they call Baby Yoda. Where was Ahsoka Tano during the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, for example? What about Din Djarin, aka Mando? If he lived, where was he during all of that? Filoni went on to elaborate, explaining that, as is so often the case with "Star Wars," it's all about points of view and interpretation.
"As a kid, when Yoda said, 'When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be,' to Luke, I took that very literally. Well, now we know that's anything but true. There are many different people that could wield the Force, and maybe Luke is the last Jedi as far as what Yoda would consider a Jedi. So we'll just have to wait and see how the story evolves and what makes sense. But in my experience, there's definitely a way to weave everything together and make it exciting. It's possible it would never even have to cross over with what we saw [in the sequel trilogy] if the story has us somewhere else."
Who knows? As this corner of the universe rolls on, we may very well get an explanation as to what these characters were up to during the events of Episodes VIII, VIII, and IX of the Skywalker saga – or maybe we won't. Though it still could be satisfying depending on where the story goes, and that's what's most important.