Succession Season 4 Trailer: One Final Look At The Final Season

Now that we're in the endgame, it's finally time answer to the question posed by the title: who will win the Waystar throne? When ruthless CEO and Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) suffered a stroke in the series premiere, viewers wondered if the debate would be settled in the debut season. After all, Logan had already named a successor in Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) wasn't involved in the business, and Roman (Kieran Culkin) was a useless buffoon. And don't even get me started on first pancake Connor (Alan Ruck), who has never actually been an option.

But that was four seasons ago. Since then, the status quo has been flipped, doused with gasoline and lit on fire. Kendall has tried to (metaphorically) kill his father more times than he can emotionally sustain, Roman has proven himself a (somewhat) viable option, and Shiv has come in, only to shoot herself in the foot. Oh, and Connor ran for president — which doesn't change his viability, but is so absurd that it deserves a mention.

Logan is looking outside of the family for his successor, and in the meantime, his kids have finally done the thing we've spent three seasons praying they would: they've joined forces to take on their dad ... which would be a lot easier if he wasn't on the verge of selling the company to a bored yet ruthless tech CEO. Now that there's a deadline on their pursuit for power (both in-universe and out), can they finally succeed at taking over Waystar Royco? Or will they have to find meaning somewhere else in their lives?

All will be revealed when "Succession" finally returns to HBO and HBO Max on March 26, 2023.