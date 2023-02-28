Dead Ringers Trailer: Turns Out Rachel Weisz's Been Losing Her Mind

Although we recently got our first look at the upcoming David Cronenberg remake "Dead Ringers," we hadn't actually gotten to see any of the bizarre action to come on Prime Video. Luckily, that has now changed, because the streamer has released its first, albeit very brief look at the limited series. Don't expect to spot any major plot details with this 40-second teaser, but you will spot two very different Rachel Weiszs in bloody lab coats. You may think you know why if you saw the 1988 David Cronenberg original starring Jeremy Irons, but will that be the case with this new take? Who knows! Regardless, this teaser has us sold.

What we do know is that Prime Video's take on "Dead Ringers" looks appropriately moody and downright creepy. Come on, if you are adapting a Cronenberg work, you need to embrace the weirdness that is so synonymous with his stories. At least we don't have to worry about that getting lost in translation.