Dead Ringers Trailer: Turns Out Rachel Weisz's Been Losing Her Mind
Although we recently got our first look at the upcoming David Cronenberg remake "Dead Ringers," we hadn't actually gotten to see any of the bizarre action to come on Prime Video. Luckily, that has now changed, because the streamer has released its first, albeit very brief look at the limited series. Don't expect to spot any major plot details with this 40-second teaser, but you will spot two very different Rachel Weiszs in bloody lab coats. You may think you know why if you saw the 1988 David Cronenberg original starring Jeremy Irons, but will that be the case with this new take? Who knows! Regardless, this teaser has us sold.
What we do know is that Prime Video's take on "Dead Ringers" looks appropriately moody and downright creepy. Come on, if you are adapting a Cronenberg work, you need to embrace the weirdness that is so synonymous with his stories. At least we don't have to worry about that getting lost in translation.
The Dead Ringers teaser is waiting for you
"Dead Ringers" premieres on Prime Video worldwide on April 21, 2023, making that particular date an exciting one for horror fans. Read up on the show's official synopsis below:
"A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, "Dead Ringers" will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront."
Weisz plays both Beverly and Elliot Mantle, identical twin gynecologists. While their ambition is commendable, the duo lead a secretive and often debaucherous lifestyle. We'll be seeing these consequences play out over the course of the limited series, hopefully in a way that expands upon the themes of the original film. Joining Weisz are Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Chernus, and Emily Meade.
If you thought that cast was intriguing, wait until you see the list of the series' directors. Sean Durkin directed three episodes of "Dead Ringers," including the finale, while horror legend Karyn Kusama also directs an episode. Other directors attached include Karena Evans and Lauren Wolkstein. Weisz and Durkin also serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Alice Birch, Stacy O'Neil, Sue Naegle, Erica Kay, Ali Krug, Anne Carey, Barbara Wall, David Robinson, and James G. Robinson.