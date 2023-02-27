Burny Mattinson, Legendary Disney Animator And Director Of Mickey's Christmas Carol, Has Died At 87

The animation industry has lost a pioneer. Burny Mattinson, who has worked with Walt Disney Animation Studios on several esteemed projects over the years, has passed away at the age of 87. According to The Walt Disney Company in an official statement, he had passed after a short and undisclosed illness. Working across several departments in the animation company, he worked at The Walt Disney Company for almost 70 years and was due to receive a one-of-a-kind award on June 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife, as well as the families of his son and daughter.

"Burny's artistry, generosity, and love of Disney Animation and the generations of storytellers that have come through our doors, for seven decades, has made us better," wrote Walt Disney Animation chief creative director Jennifer Lee. "All of us who have had the honor to know him and learn from him will ensure his legacy carries on."

According to Disney, there was a reason why Mattinson had stayed at the company for as long as he did. His love for animation allegedly formed after seeing "Pinocchio" in theaters, building his skills over the years before he arrived at Walt Disney Studios with a lengthy drawing portfolio and no professional experience. Despite his unexpected arrival, Mattinson charmed the higher-ups, landing a job in the mailroom before eventually working his way onto the art department for 1955's "Lady and the Tramp."