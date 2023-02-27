FUBAR Teaser: Arnold Schwarzenegger Stars In A New Netflix Action Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger headlining his own Netflix series sure sounds like a big damn deal, if you ask me. While Arnold isn't nearly as big of a star as he was in his heyday, I remain a fan of the bodybuilder-turned-actor and am always happy to see him try new things. In "FUBAR," Arnold plays a "CIA Operative on the verge of retirement" who "discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

The whole family dynamics coupled with spy secrets sure sounds a like "True Lies," and Schwarzenegger even compares the show to that film in a statement:

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Nick Santora added:

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass ... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

In addition to Schwarzenegger, the series also stars Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel. "FUBAR" drops on Netflix on May 25, 2023.