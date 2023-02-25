HBO Lands Reality, Sydney Sweeney-Led Drama About Imprisoned 'Russiagate' Whistleblower

In the early hours of a June afternoon in 2017, a young woman named Reality Winner heard a knock on the door of her Texas home. Standing on the doorstep were two FBI agents who asked, in a cordial though not un-threatening tone, to be let inside. The conversation that unfolded between them over the following 90 minutes would not only change the course of Winner's life, but alter the trajectory of the country's history. The following year she would be sentenced to five years and three months in jail on charges that she wilfully stole and distributed classified documents surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Reality Winner story was plastered across the media in 2017 and 2018, rising to the level of front page news for months in a time when every day seemed to dredge up shocking front page news: accusations that The Intercept, the outlet Winner mailed the documents to, paved the way for her arrest by mishandling the story; the fact that Winner's sentence is the harshest a whistleblower has received in U.S. history; the implications the leak had on the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. Though very little was known about Winner herself, it seemed she had become a star player in our contemporary political drama overnight.

Now, people around the world will get the chance to learn a bit more about the mysterious whistleblower and former NSA translator. After a glowingly-received premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, Tina Satter's "Reality" has been picked up by HBO Films, per Deadline. But from the sound of early notices, Satter's ingeniously conceived drama may only complicate the myth surrounding Winner.