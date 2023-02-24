Poker Face Is Peacock's All-Time Highest-Ranked Original Series, And You Should Be Watching

Who doesn't love a good mystery? It turns out that most folks do, as "Poker Face," the new murder mystery series from writer and director Rian Johnson, is now officially Peacock's highest-ranked original series according to Nielsen's Streaming Original Series Top 10 chart. The series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a Las Vegas cocktail waitress who can tell whether or not someone's lying through a sort of sixth sense. Her eye twitches a bit and she winces whenever someone lies, but she also doesn't know why they're lying and tends to want to mind her own business, making her an accidental detective instead of a professional one. It's a fun format that feels like a contemporary take on "Murder, She Wrote" by way of "Columbo." Unlike Johnson's "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion," the series isn't a whodunnit, because the audience sees some of the murder before Charlie shows up in each episode, and the focus is more on how Charlie figures out the mystery than the mystery itself.

The series, which features a slew of incredible guest actors and guest directors, opened at number 3 on Nielsen's chart, making it Peacock's highest-ranked original series ever. The metrics they base streaming success on are all a little confusing, but what isn't confusing is that "Poker Face" is freaking great, and even more people should be tuning in.