Watch A Badass Casey Jones Movie Pitch Reel From The Director Of Hobo With A Shotgun

There are some filmmakers that just effortlessly ooze cool, and Jason Eisener is absolutely one of those people. The Canadian creative first came to mainstream public consciousness after winning the "Grindhouse" fake trailer contest hosted by Robert Rodriguez and SXSW Festival, and his winning short, "Hobo with a Shotgun," led to a feature film of the same name starring Rutger Hauer. In the years that followed, Eisener has been involved in a slew of ridiculously rad projects, like the killer Christmas tree slasher, "Treevenge," serving as a producer on the well-loved "Turbo Kid," co-creating the Vice series "Dark Side of the Ring," and directing a segment of "V/H/S/2" that evolved into the genre-bending feature film, "Kids vs. Aliens."

If you want a film to have striking visuals, snappy dialogue, and a bleeding, beating heart of genre influences, you call Jason Eisener. This is why it makes complete sense that Eisner at one point was developing a feature film about one of the coolest characters in all of pop culture: Casey Jones of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fame. Eisner took to Twitter today to share a tone reel of the project. "Five years ago I pitched a Casey Jones standalone film to Paramount with Shredder's daughter Karai as the heel," he wrote. "The final act saw Casey team up with Raphael who was [to] look like he stepped out of the 1990 film."

For the uninitiated, a tone reel is an assortment of existing and sometimes brand-new footage to help provide an example of the tone, style, and visual aesthetic a completed film will hope to emulate. Based on this tone reel, it's clear that Paramount missed out on something undeniably awesome.