The Banshees Of Inisherin Composer Carter Burwell On Writing Contradiction And Simplicity [Exclusive Interview]

It's funny that wasn't your intention for the "I don't want to be friends no more" bit. You wanted an idyllic fairytale or Disney sound for Colin's character at the beginning, but just that little bit of trouble you feel in the music, it almost sounds like two forces already clashing, which suits the film.

Well, that's nice. I like your interpretation. I mean, when I was writing, I wasn't writing to any particular character. It's true when you watch the film, you mostly see it from Colin's point of view, but there are scenes in which Brendan's character explains himself to Siobhán. You see he's struggled with what to do with his life and with despair, as he says to the priest. The music does have to, in a way, play everybody. It's not specific. It's not like there's a Colin theme and a Colm theme. The music has to play the experience they're all having, which is ... I don't know how to describe it. The thing about this movie, anything you say, any way you describe that movie to someone, they'll come in and they'll see something different, because there is no one way to describe the film. It's the same with the music. I can't in one sentence tell you what it's supposed to do.

The mystery is a part of the fun of the movie, so you did want the music to have a similar ambiguity?

That definitely was an intent, but it's also just the way that I write. Honestly, most of the stuff that I write has the qualities that you're describing. I like melody, but I also like darkness and contradiction. These are all things that I like in my writing. If I've written something and it is completely happy, my first reaction would be, "I've got to do something to make this more disturbing." If I write something and all of it is disturbing, I think, "Well, I've got to do something to shine some light on it." That's just me.

You can see that's also Martin, too. I think one of the reasons we work well together is if something awful is going on, you can tell. The audience isn't thinking this, but you know there's going to be a punchline in the next minute or two, because that's the way he writes. At the absolute worst moments, he'll throw something in there that would make you, even if you don't want to, chuckle. At the same time, when you think things are going fine, you know something awful is going to happen within the next two minutes.

Anyway, by nature I am that way myself, and I think my writing is that way. The mystery is, I think, an essential part of what I got from the script. There's some mystery on this island, and you could call it the Banshees, or it could be that old woman, or it's the shots of the birds and the goats that I love that they put in there for no particular reason. There's a mystery going across the face of this island and it can't be understood, but it does tend to make things go wrong for people.

Which instruments did you think lent themselves well to those questions?

Well, if you heard it even just by itself, the gamelan gongs that we use for this, there is an element of mystery to them to a Western ear. Now, if you were from Java, you would have a completely different reaction to them, right? To a Western ear, their harmonics don't line up in the mathematical way that all of our Western instruments have been designed to do. I think because of that, there is the mystery to them, even if you just hit one note and listen to it for the next 30 seconds, you can explore all of the different overtones. It's a sound I think is mysterious.

Another instrument I use in this score is the bass flute. It's a flute, but you would never even recognize it's a flute. It's so dark and hazy, and it's also very quiet, so it doesn't appear in orchestral writing that much because it's so quiet. The whole rest of the orchestra would drown it out. Here, we only have five or six instruments, so I could finally write for the bass flute. I love it because it's also mysterious. It's sort of like a flute, but it doesn't sound like any flute you've ever heard before.

I think the other thing I'll say, it's not about instruments, but with regard to mystery, the main themes of this movie shift back and forth between major and minor modes and spend a lot of their time in between. They're neither major or minor. Again, to a Western audience who are used to identifying a chord as major or minor, it leaves you without a solid footing in terms of, "How am I supposed to feel? Is this supposed to be a good thing or a bad thing?" It leaves you a little uncertain, and that's another way of describing mystery.