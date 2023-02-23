NECA Activates Donatello's Portable Portal Generator From The TMNT Animated Series

Take your TMNT collection to the next level and impress your friends with this amazing diorama piece from the classic cartoon! Donatello's Portable Portal Generator is not only an impressive standalone piece, but it will also fit comfortably in NECA's TMNT Sewer Diorama (sold separately). Standing in 7" scale, it features three interchangeable lenticular screens, allowing your Turtles to visit different locations — even alternate dimensions! The piece is carefully detailed just like its screen counterpart, and even has an articulated lever. Comes in slick packaging that pays tribute to the original VHS home releases. Measures approximately 7.25 inches high.

Aside from the fact that this diorama piece is perfectly stylized to look straight out of the animated series, the description above features an intriguing detail. You'll notice that it mentions the portal generator will "fit comfortably in NECA's TMNT Sewer Diorama," which is an item that hasn't officially been revealed yet. That's something that will surely take the displays of fans to the next level.

If you want to get your hands on Donatello's Portable Portal Generator, it's available for pre-order at NECA's online store (it won't be available in stores after this), and it's slated to ship sometime in July 2023. However, you'll have to order sooner than later, because it will only be available in the store for a few weeks after pre-orders began on February 21. Cowabunga!