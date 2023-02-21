Boston Strangler Trailer: Keira Knightley Is A Reporter On The Trail Of A Serial Killer

Imagine if "Zodiac" happened far away from the warm and idyllic confines of California. In the frigid (and heavily-accented) Northeast, one very real-life killer stalked a number of victims that nobody ever really cared about — certainly not enough for the police and other authorities to actually link together as the work of one sick mind. Where's Robert Downey, Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal when you need them, huh?

As much as that 2007 David Fincher classic helped create a renewed interest in true crime that's now all the rage these days, the latest installment in this darkly appealing subgenre is taking on a much different approach. For one thing, "Boston Strangler" is skipping theaters entirely, in case you forgot we're now in the Streaming Era for better or worse. For another, the investigative action this time is led by the tag-team of Keira Knightley (it's a period piece, duh) and Carrie Coon, of "The Leftovers" fame and acclaim. The final result looks like exactly the kind of mid-budget adult drama that we're sorely lacking these days. Now, if only this was actually getting a theatrical release.

But I digress! 20th Century Studios has released a brand-new look at "Boston Strangler" and you can check out the trailer below.