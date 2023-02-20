Hope Van Dyne Had Children In Deleted Scenes From Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is finally out, officially kickstarting Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a story that feels as weird (if not weirder) than the multiversal shenanigans of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and finally delivering the Quantum Realm adventure we were waiting for. There's a brand new and menacing villain in Kang, and many, many strange little creatures that look straight out of an episode of "Rick and Morty."(perhaps because screenwriter Jeff Loveness previously wrote for the anarchic animated sci-fi show).
While it feels like this movie is setting up a lot of future plot threads for the MCU going forward, there are also things that are likely just introduced here, never to be brought up again (sadly, it's doubtful the techno-ants will return). Then there are things that not only will not be brought up again, but didn't even make it to the final movie.
Every Marvel movie has deleted scenes and entire plot lines that were cut (arguably too many). Now that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is out, we're already starting to learn about the scenes and characters that never made it to the screen, including a some new members of the Lang/Pym/Van Dyne family.
A vision of things that could be, or things to come?
The mother of young actor Lucas Grant recently shared on Instagram some behind-the-scene pictures from the set of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," revealing he was at one point meant to play Hope van Dyne's son in the movie. Not only that, but one photo shows Evangeline Lilly's Hope smiling and holding two young children, a boy and a girl. Given that Grant said he was meant to play Hope's son, it's logical to assume the other girl was going to be her daughter in the film.
The big question is, how exactly was this scene supposed to play out in the movie? There is zero indication that Hope had kids, let alone two of them. The biggest clue as to what exactly this is, is the fact that Lilly has long hair in the picture, when she has short hair in the movie. This means there are two likely scenarios: the future, or an alternate timeline.
At one point in the movie, Kang tells Scott he can give him "more time," the same thing he promised Janet. In the movie, that line referred to Scott being able to be in a timeline where he saw his daughter grow up, but what if he meant a timeline where he and Hope had kids? Perhaps this was even a vision of a possible future where that might happen, but only if Kang was able to put a stop to his variants.
Then there's a third, way scarier possibility. What if this is not Scott's or even Hope's vision of an alternate and happier timeline? What if it is Darren Cross, aka M.O.D.O.K., who sees this vision of himself and Hope raising a family together? Try taking that image out of your brain.