Hope Van Dyne Had Children In Deleted Scenes From Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The mother of young actor Lucas Grant recently shared on Instagram some behind-the-scene pictures from the set of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," revealing he was at one point meant to play Hope van Dyne's son in the movie. Not only that, but one photo shows Evangeline Lilly's Hope smiling and holding two young children, a boy and a girl. Given that Grant said he was meant to play Hope's son, it's logical to assume the other girl was going to be her daughter in the film.

The big question is, how exactly was this scene supposed to play out in the movie? There is zero indication that Hope had kids, let alone two of them. The biggest clue as to what exactly this is, is the fact that Lilly has long hair in the picture, when she has short hair in the movie. This means there are two likely scenarios: the future, or an alternate timeline.

At one point in the movie, Kang tells Scott he can give him "more time," the same thing he promised Janet. In the movie, that line referred to Scott being able to be in a timeline where he saw his daughter grow up, but what if he meant a timeline where he and Hope had kids? Perhaps this was even a vision of a possible future where that might happen, but only if Kang was able to put a stop to his variants.

Then there's a third, way scarier possibility. What if this is not Scott's or even Hope's vision of an alternate and happier timeline? What if it is Darren Cross, aka M.O.D.O.K., who sees this vision of himself and Hope raising a family together? Try taking that image out of your brain.