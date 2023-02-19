2023 DGA Awards: The Daniels Win The Top Prize For Everything Everywhere All At Once (Full List Of Winners)

The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) were the big winners at last night's Directors Guild of America's DGA Awards. The filmmaking duo took home the top prize, Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film, for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" — beating out directing legend Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans"), as well as Joseph Kosinski's massive aerial action film "Maverick," Todd Field's critical darling "Tár," and Martin McDonagh's black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin."

These days, the Daniels seem to embody their hit film, being everything, everywhere, all at once. The Michelle Yeoh-led maximalist action-comedy has something for everyone, and is deeply, satisfyingly, weird. It topped many best-of lists (it was my #1 pick for Best Films of 2022) and is a favorite to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now with a DGA Award under their belts, the odds of that happening are better than ever.

As the Daniels told /Film in March, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is the closest they've come to making a big "Hollywood" film: