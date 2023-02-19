2023 DGA Awards: The Daniels Win The Top Prize For Everything Everywhere All At Once (Full List Of Winners)
The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) were the big winners at last night's Directors Guild of America's DGA Awards. The filmmaking duo took home the top prize, Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film, for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" — beating out directing legend Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans"), as well as Joseph Kosinski's massive aerial action film "Maverick," Todd Field's critical darling "Tár," and Martin McDonagh's black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin."
These days, the Daniels seem to embody their hit film, being everything, everywhere, all at once. The Michelle Yeoh-led maximalist action-comedy has something for everyone, and is deeply, satisfyingly, weird. It topped many best-of lists (it was my #1 pick for Best Films of 2022) and is a favorite to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now with a DGA Award under their belts, the odds of that happening are better than ever.
As the Daniels told /Film in March, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is the closest they've come to making a big "Hollywood" film:
Scheinert: "Yeah. I mean, I think in some ways, people asked us when we made 'Swiss Army Man,' 'Oooh, you're going to do your big leap into Hollywood.' And it made our brains think, 'What would our movie be, if we were going to do a big Hollywood movie?' And then this is what we wrote."
Kwan: "Yeah, this is like, we were talking about, 'Oh, this is probably the closest thing we'll get to doing a blockbuster.'"
2023 DGA Awards winners
Outstanding Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film: DANIEL KWAN, DANIEL SCHEINERT, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) (Winner)
TODD FIELD, "Tár" (Focus Features)
JOSEPH KOSINSKI, "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)
MARTIN McDONAGH, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)
STEVEN SPIELBERG, "The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director: Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun" (A24) (Winner)
Alice Diop, "Saint Omer" (Neon)
Audrey Diwan, "Happening" (IFC Films)
John Patton Ford, "Emily the Criminal" (Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment)
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, "Murina" (Kino Lorber)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series: SAM LEVINSON, Euphoria, "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird" (HBO) (Winner)
JASON BATEMAN, Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go" (Netflix)
VINCE GILLIGAN, Better Call Saul, "Waterworks" (AMC)
AOIFE MCARDLE, Severance, "Hide and Seek" (Apple TV+)
BEN STILLER, Severance, "The We We Are" (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series: BILL HADER, Barry, "710N" (HBO) (Winner)
TIM BURTON, Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe" (Netflix)
AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?" (Amazon Prime Video)
CHRISTOPHER STORER, The Bear, "Review" (Hulu)
MIKE WHITE, The White Lotus, "BYG" (HBO)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series: HELEN SHAVER, Station Eleven, "Who's There?" (HBO Max) (Winner)
ERIC APPEL, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (Roku Channel)
DEBORAH CHOW, "Obi‑Wan Kenobi" (Disney+)
JEREMY PODESWA, Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle" (HBO Max)
TOM VERICA, Inventing Anna, "The Devil Wore Anna" (Netflix)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming: LIZ PATRICK, Saturday Night Live, "Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow" (NBC) (Winner)
PAUL G. CASEY Real Time With Bill Maher, "Episode #2010" (HBO)
JIM HOSKINSON, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Episode #1333" (CBS)
DAVID PAUL MEYER, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, "Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs "You and Me on the Rock"" (Comedy Central)
PAUL PENNOLINO, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Afghanistan" (HBO)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials: GLENN WEISS, The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS) (Winner)
IAN BERGER, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)
HAMISH HAMILTON, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC)
JAMES MERRYMAN, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)
MARCUS RABOY, Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs: BEN SIMMS, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, "Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica" (National Geographic Channel) (Winner)
JOSEPH H. GUIDRY, The Big Brunch, "Carb Loading Brunch" (HBO Max)
CARRIE HAVEL, The Go‑Big Show, "Only One Can Win" (TBS)
RICH KIM, Lego Masters, "Jurass‑brick World" (Fox)
MICHAEL SHEA, FBoy Island, "Do You Like Cats?" (HBO Max)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs: ANNE RENTON, Best Foot Forward, "Halloween" (Apple TV+) (Winner)
TIM FEDERLE, "Better Nate Than Ever" (Disney+)
BONNIE HUNT, Amber Brown, "I, Amber Brown" (Apple TV+)
DEAN ISRAELITE, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, "The Tale of Room 13" (Nickelodeon)
MICHAEL LEMBECK, "Snow Day The Musical" (Paramount+)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials: KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch, Inc.) | Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct), Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct) (Winner)
JUAN CABRAL (MJZ) | For All Life's Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB, Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWAMedia Arts Lab
CRAIG GILLESPIE (MJZ) | Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 – Apple, Problem, Jimmy John's – Anomaly, Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWAChiatDay NY
DAVID SHANE (O Positive, LLC) | Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro – Apple, Smile, ITVX ‑ Uncommon, Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H
IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ (SMUGGLER) | Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA Media Arts Lab, This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary: SARA DOSA, "Fire of Love" (National Geographic) (Winner)
MATTHEW HEINEMAN, "Retrograde" (Disney+)
LAURA POITRAS, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)
DANIEL ROHER, "Navalny" (CNN+/HBO Max)
SHAUNAK SEN, "All That Breathes" (HBO/HBO Max)