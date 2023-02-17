Cool Stuff: The Aeon Flux Animated Series Is Getting A Vinyl Soundtrack Box Set

"Æon Flux" might not be as well-remembered as its contemporary "Neon Genesis Evangelion," and the 2005 live-action movie adaptation starring Charlize Theron is remembered perhaps even less, but Peter Chung's animated sci-fi series still holds a special place in the heart of many. Now, "Æon Flux" fans have a new opportunity to return to the '90s by taking a sound bath in composer Drew Neumann's remastered soundtrack for the show.

Waxwork Records is releasing the complete "Æon Flux" Original Series Soundtrack Box Set, marking the first time that the soundtrack has been officially available in any format. To make up for lost time, there are three different ways of listening: a deluxe box set comprised of six vinyl LPs, priced at $195; a multi-disc CD set, priced at $35; and for those of you who reject physical media entirely, it's also available across all digital streaming services. The box sets are available for pre-order from today and expected to ship on March 8, 2023, and the digital version of the album can be streamed right now.

"Teen Wolf" showrunner Jeff Davis has seemingly made it his mission to get a live-action TV adaptation of "Æon Flux" off the ground, first at the series' original home of MTV in 2018 and then, in 2021, striking a new deal that would bring the project to MTV's sister company, Paramount+. Perhaps Neumann's music will grace the new series, if and when it arrives, but in the meantime Peter Chung is unveiling some never-before-seen material inside the LP box set.