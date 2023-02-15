Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Is Having A Miserable Midlife Crisis ... And It Looks Wonderful

The combination of AMC and Bob Odenkirk has proved to be a recipe for success for quite some time, as the "Better Call Saul" star helped provide the network with one of their most successful shows in history. Fortunately, before we had a chance to mourn the loss of our favorite ace attorney, AMC announced that Odenkirk was set to star in a new eight-episode series called "Lucky Hank," based on the 1997 novel "Straight Man" by Richard Russo. Odenkirk has been teasing for months that "Lucky Hank" has some huge differences compared to "Better Call Saul," but after a handful of teasers and some exclusive-look images, AMC has released a trailer for the series that shows Odenkirk in all of his grouchy, bitter, boomer-dealing-with-gen-z, glory.

He plays William Henry Devereaux Jr., the interim head of the Railton College English department who is thrown into a new role at the struggling school while simultaneously going through a midlife crisis. He already fancies himself a specialist in "minor strife and significant irritation," but with Odenkirk in the titular role, the dramatic situations will certainly be balanced with plenty of laughs. After all, Hank has an ongoing feud with a goose that lives on campus, so we can expect plenty of showdowns between the two. The showrunners told /Film during an exclusive interview that they worked hard to find the "ineffable tone" of the series, and that there's truly never been anything on TV quite like "Lucky Hank." Sounds like we're the lucky ones for getting the chance to enjoy it!