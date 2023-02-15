Daisy Jones & The Six Trailer: Riley Keough And Sam Claflin Become Rock N' Roll Legends

In an upcoming series from Prime Video, a world-renowned band has a tumultuous time recording their most-famous record and is slowly torn apart by drama, trauma, jealousy, and drug use. Surprisingly, this isn't the premise for a "Fleetwood Mac" biopic — it's an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, "Daisy Jones and the Six." Like the book, the series will tell the tale of a '70s band whose breakup makes them legends.

But it isn't all dashed dreams and broken hearts. Before the fall, there was a meteoric rise to fame. Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) are two superstars in the making. Long before they've met, the separate artists are oozing talent. But sometimes it takes a little more than that to claim success and it isn't until they cross paths that stardom truly awaits. Their undeniable chemistry catapults the band to the top of the charts, selling out stadiums and making a name for themselves in the Los Angeles rock n' roll scene. So why doesn't it last?

The great thing about the first trailer for "Daisy Jones and the Six" is that everything about the band's legacy becomes real clear, real fast. Once Caflin and Keough start singing, you understand exactly why this fictional band is so widely beloved. And at the same time, there's no question as to why it all fell apart. You can check out our first glimpse into the series below.