Daisy Jones & The Six Trailer: Riley Keough And Sam Claflin Become Rock N' Roll Legends
In an upcoming series from Prime Video, a world-renowned band has a tumultuous time recording their most-famous record and is slowly torn apart by drama, trauma, jealousy, and drug use. Surprisingly, this isn't the premise for a "Fleetwood Mac" biopic — it's an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, "Daisy Jones and the Six." Like the book, the series will tell the tale of a '70s band whose breakup makes them legends.
But it isn't all dashed dreams and broken hearts. Before the fall, there was a meteoric rise to fame. Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) are two superstars in the making. Long before they've met, the separate artists are oozing talent. But sometimes it takes a little more than that to claim success and it isn't until they cross paths that stardom truly awaits. Their undeniable chemistry catapults the band to the top of the charts, selling out stadiums and making a name for themselves in the Los Angeles rock n' roll scene. So why doesn't it last?
The great thing about the first trailer for "Daisy Jones and the Six" is that everything about the band's legacy becomes real clear, real fast. Once Caflin and Keough start singing, you understand exactly why this fictional band is so widely beloved. And at the same time, there's no question as to why it all fell apart. You can check out our first glimpse into the series below.
Time to make a good thing bad
"When you're making an album, it's an intimate thing," Billy explains in the trailer. "It has to be." As the band's songwriters and lead singers, Billy and Daisy must do the impossible and meld their creative minds. It's certainly an uphill battle — "What do I think the song I wrote is about?" Billy incredulously asks Daisy, when she presses him in the studio — but clearly, they make it work ... for as long as they can. Then come the fractures, as the artists clash and the sparks fly. The story goes that after burning bright and performing a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, Daisy Jones and the Six call it quits. The series picks up decades later when the band finally sits down to tell-all for a documentary.
You can already listen to the first two real songs created by this fake band: "Regret Me," and "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)" are available on Spotify, YouTube, and anywhere else that you find music. Expect plenty more bangers to follow as the series rolls out weekly on Prime Video. 24 original songs were written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast, thanks to the work of music producer Blake Mills and an impressive lineup of musicians, including Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, and more.
Along with Keough's Daisy and Claflin's Billy, the rest of the band includes Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, and Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas. The series also stars Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, Tom Wright as Teddy Price, and Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.
"Daisy Jones and the Six" premieres on Prime Video on March 3, 2023.