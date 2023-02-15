You Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Two Serial Killers, One Show

No matter how hard he tries, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) just can't escape his past — but in the first five episodes of "You" season 4, he still makes a valiant effort. The charming serial stalker gives up on his pursuit of former flame Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and settles down in London as an English professor. Who needs true love when you can argue with snarky teenagers, instead? But try as he might to live a simple life, Joe quickly finds himself trapped in a whodunit, struggling to uncover the identity of the Eat The Rich Killer who's picking off several of his new "friends." This swerve takes the thriller into exciting new territory and sets the stage for an even twistier second half.

By the end of Part 1, all is revealed and we finally find out why the world's busiest man, Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), never sticks around at parties for very long: the poor guy is pulling triple duty as an author, a politician, and a serial killer. Who's got time for galas and croquet when there are bodies to drop? With his identity finally out in the open, the time has come for Joe to quit playing detective and put his serial killing abilities to work.

Our first look at the second half of "You" season 4 has finally arrived, and it's full of bloody surprises.