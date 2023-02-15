You Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Two Serial Killers, One Show
No matter how hard he tries, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) just can't escape his past — but in the first five episodes of "You" season 4, he still makes a valiant effort. The charming serial stalker gives up on his pursuit of former flame Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and settles down in London as an English professor. Who needs true love when you can argue with snarky teenagers, instead? But try as he might to live a simple life, Joe quickly finds himself trapped in a whodunit, struggling to uncover the identity of the Eat The Rich Killer who's picking off several of his new "friends." This swerve takes the thriller into exciting new territory and sets the stage for an even twistier second half.
By the end of Part 1, all is revealed and we finally find out why the world's busiest man, Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), never sticks around at parties for very long: the poor guy is pulling triple duty as an author, a politician, and a serial killer. Who's got time for galas and croquet when there are bodies to drop? With his identity finally out in the open, the time has come for Joe to quit playing detective and put his serial killing abilities to work.
Our first look at the second half of "You" season 4 has finally arrived, and it's full of bloody surprises.
Watch the trailer for You Season 4 Part 2
Okay, I'll bite, what's in the bloody tupperware?
There is nothing that Joe Goldberg hates more than staring into the mirror. Besides murder, Joe's greatest talent is his ability to lie to himself. Through his inner monologues, he paints himself as the hero in his story or at the very least, the unfortunate soul who has stumbled into bad circumstances. This is a blatant lie, but one that Joe can easily accept. At least until he comes face-to-face with someone who truly sees him.
Love Quinn was the most notable example: not only did she read Joe for filth, but reflected his own flaws back at him. Impulsive, murderous, obsessive, and deluded, Love was basically the female version of Joe. Once he recognized the worst parts of himself in his wife, he was quick to burn their life down. But now, circumstance has put another serial killer in Joe's path. And much like Love, poor ol' murderous Rhys is just hoping for companionship. "Someone who shares my interests," he tells Joe in the trailer. "Someone I can finally tell my secrets to." Forget about love, is it time for Joe to finally make a friend? Evidently not, because he outright refuses to help with Rhys' dirty work. But let it be known that right after saying "I am not some cold-blooded psycho," Joe is immediately seen digging a grave.
Two (killers) is company, three's a crowd
The trailer also marks a surprise appearance from none other than Love Quinn herself, Victoria Pedretti, and in Joe's famous basement cage, no less! Did she manage to survive being drugged and left in a burning building? It certainly wouldn't be the wildest thing to happen on this show. It would also explain why Joe's life is devolving into utter chaos. But it's equally likely that the psychopath is merely hallucinating his ex-wife, haunted by the guilt of his past mistakes. Real or not, Love is here to get revenge — Joe will have no choice but to listen closely to her scathing words.
Along with the return of Love Quinn, the second half of the season will also mark the first episode directed by Penn Badgley himself. Other directors for the season include John Scott, Harry Jierjian, and Rachel Leiterman.
"You" Season 4 Part 2 hits Netflix on March 9, 2023.
After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his "messy" past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever's targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites...