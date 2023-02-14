Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Are Hitting The Road For A Comedy Tour

They've anchored the Weekend Update desk on "Saturday Night," shared hosting duties at the Golden Globes four times, and even had a baby together, but now Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are teaming up for something new: their first live joint comedy tour.

"Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour" will kick off in spring 2023 (per Variety) and will "celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment." Poehler and Fey's statement adds, "If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship." Four tour dates have been announced so far:

Washington D.C., DAR Constitution Hall — April 28

Chicago, The Chicago Theatre — May 20

Boston, MGM Music Hall — June 9

Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena — June 10

Tickets go on sale to the general public from 10 a.m. local time on Friday, February 17, with presales starting at 10 a.m. local on Wednesday, February 15, according to Brooklyn Vegan (which also has a password to access the presale tickets). Given that this is Poehler and Fey's first ever live comedy tour (though not their first time sharing a comedy stage together — more on that in a moment), tickets will probably disappear pretty fast, so you might want to get there early and be prepared to battle it out.