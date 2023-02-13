Jonathan Frakes Calls Picard And Riker's Relationship In Star Trek: Picard Season 3 'Spicier' Than What We've Seen Before [Exclusive]

At the start of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, Cmdr. William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) was defined by his ambition. He was the first officer on board the USS Enterprise but often talked about eventually attaining his own captaincy and commanding his own starship. Throughout the show's first three seasons, Riker was occasionally offered command but often turned it down, stating that he felt he wasn't quite ready. In "The Best of Both Worlds, Part I" (June 18, 1990), Riker was offered command of a starship called the USS Melbourne and had quietly planned on turning down the job without telling Capt. Picard (Patrick Stewart). When Picard catches wind of Riker's decision, he asks his first officer why he's still on board the Enterprise, saying that the ship will do just fine without him. After the second part of "The Best of Both Worlds," when Riker briefly got to serve as captain during Picard's short assimilation by the Borg, Riker's careerism arc is more or less at an end, having become content being a first officer.

It wouldn't be until "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002, 12 years later, that Riker would finally leave the Enterprise and take command of his own ship, the USS Titan. For the entire time audiences have known Riker, he has served under Picard, happy to leave command decisions to someone else. In the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," Riker is now a retired captain, and Picard is now a retired admiral. Jean-Luc still technically outranks Will, but the two are, for the first time, coming at one another as equals.

In a recent interview, /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong asked Frakes about that new peer-like dynamic between the characters, and Frakes said he was grateful for it.