Cool Stuff: Lee Unkrich's Definitive Compendium For The Shining Is Up For Pre-Order, But It's Pricey

What is it about "The Shining" that induces such obsession? In the 43 years since its release, Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of the book by Stephen King has inspired conspiratorial documentaries, tribute songs, countless fan theories, countless books, sequels both failed and succesful, and more. You're looking at someone who's always stuck by King's side in thinking the movie is an inferior rendering of the deep, psychological morass contained inside his chilling novel. But even I can't deny that there's something irresistible about Kubrick's film, something that beckons in the brief flashes of bizarre art hanging on the walls, the labyrinthine pattern of the hotel carpet, and the actual labyrinth outside the Overlook — the beguiling hedge maze.

It seems "The Shining" will never be fully plumbed of its mysteries, but lifelong Kubrick obsessive and noted animated film director Lee Unkrich has given it the best try in years. Luxury art book publisher TASCHEN has announced "Stanley Kubrick's The Shining," a limited edition run of 1,000 copies of the most comprehensive box set ever assembled on the film. Containing booklets totaling 2,198 total pages and weighing a whopping 43.8 pounds, *Stefon voice* this box set has everything: a 3-volume booklet authored by the late, great cinema book author J.W. Rinzler and introduced by none other than Steven Spielberg, original artwork booklets, an "ephemera set" containing facsimile reproductions, hundreds of never-before-seen production photos, and deep cuts from the Stanley Kubrick Archive including correspondence, script fragments, concept art, and exclusive looks at deleted scenes.

Reader beware: the set will cost you — a staggering $1,500 to be precise. But there is hope for those of us poor in cash but rich in dreams.