The Last Of Us Production Designer On Creating Humanity In Cramped Spaces [Exclusive Interview]

Let's talk a little bit more about the tunnels. So the place where Joel and Ellie walk into the daycare was an actual tunnel?

Yes — we did make some set pieces. We needed the tunnel extended and we're always building set pieces that are little connections to locations or something to extend things, because we don't really do a lot of set extension or greenscreen work when it comes to the actual actors moving through or sitting in places. But like I said, the tunnels were unique, because it was big and then it also had areas of it that were cramped. We went in, we painted all the murals, and we dressed it as a settlement.

Another thing we did was we added ducting to the ceiling in there. So one could imagine there were ducts up to the surface, letting air in. And when the sun gets in a certain position, okay, we have pools of light inside. Because in our world without electricity, maybe they have some generators, but gasoline is not really viable anymore. Maybe they're tapping off from some stuff FEDRA has run somewhere else because, technically, they're in the QZ, somewhere nearby. So those were the things we added to it to make it believable, because our canon always is to make it realistic on the show.

I thought it was striking with both the daycare room and also with Sam, when he did all his superhero drawings, that there was this childhood element throughout this episode. We also saw this with Kathleen's childhood room. Could you talk a little bit about how you wanted to bring in those elements to those sets?

The elements of the tunnel are in the game. The thing with the game is, as a designer, we've got a design, but then we want to bring it into the real world, add to it, maybe play with the colors and things like that. In the game we probably had a little bit of mural. So our graphic designers, and I actually think I took a stab at it too, we researched that kind of kid's painting.

A big theme of the show is how do people exist and carve out a bit of humanity in these places, having been forced to? For Kathleen's bedroom, I'm sure there's some concept art for her childhood home, but I wanted, again, to have a little bit of a nod to the colors and things of the world that no longer exists. So I think we heightened them a little bit in there. And the idea was that this room is in a slum in the QZ, so there would be some services occasionally, that's like forced housing. So in some ways, she's no different than what the settlement is — those people just didn't want to be part of the FEDRA world and they're living underground, literally, and she's living above ground. But they're similar in the sense that they're both trying to bring humanity to this place.