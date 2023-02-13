Babylon Composer Justin Hurwitz On Crafting Controlled Cacophony [Exclusive Interview]

Along those same lines, I was listening to "Manny and Nellie's Theme," and to me it sounds almost like it could be a cousin to "City of Stars" from "La La Land," and I was curious if that was a conscious decision on your part, to create almost a a thematic precursor to another L.A. romance, or if that was just totally unintentional.

That's not an example of a tune that I'd had before that we thought, "Oh, how about we use that?" But you're totally right that the chord changes are similar and it evokes a certain bittersweet [vibe] that I think "City of Stars," for example, does. It's funny, where that came from, the first version of it, was not the "Manny and Nellie Theme," it was the more upbeat dance music on the baritone sax. That tune — ba-didi, didi, didi, do, do — it was was born in that form actually, in the dance form, and I was demoing it on virtual saxophone and then went searching for, who plays dance music on a saxophone? And learned about this incredible guy, Leo Pellegrino. There were these viral videos of him literally dancing while he plays his sax in the New York subway like 10 or 15 years ago, and now he's got this band, Too Many Zooz. So he's obviously the guy to record that baritone piece, all those pieces in the movie. So that was the first version of it.

Then as we were scoring the movie, as the movie was taking shape in post, we still needed a theme for Manny and Nellie and we discovered, if you slow down that theme and harmonize it, it ends up having the right bittersweet quality, a similar sort of harmonic world as "City of Stars," as you're pointing out. But then we had to go around and around on many ideas before we found the instrumentation of those Manny and Nellie queues. And where we ended up was three pianos all blended together. The first piano is just a beautiful mellow Steinway, just a grand piano, not too big and not too small, a midsize Steinway piano. The second piano is a spinet piano that has been treated with tacks on the hammers to give it this twang, and then the piano has also been detuned a little bit, so it's a little bit out of tune. Then the third piano is this very, very out of tune upright.

We found when we mixed all three pianos together, it had this sweet from the grand piano, it had the sour from the two out of tune pianos, and it had the right amount of sweet, the right amount of sour, and it had this fragile quality that felt like Manny and Nellie. We also started introducing some circus sounds into some of these cues. So some of the cues are really intimate and it's just the three pianos. Some of them have some snaps and some of them have some circus sounds in them because their relationship is also kind of a circus. But it took a long time before we found that instrumentation, and once we found it, it just felt like Manny and Nellie to us.

I like the idea that it originated as that sax thing and you figured out you could slow it down and find something new in it. It's almost like an aural Easter egg. Is that something that you try to do a lot in your scores? Taking a track that exists and manipulating it in some way to find a sub-theme or another theme for a different part of the movie?

Yeah, we're always trying to plant our themes early on and have them belong to things or people. Give them meaning. This is the tune that belongs to Nellie, "Voodoo Mama" becomes her theme. And you have the Manny and Nellie relationship theme. You have a Jack theme. You plant all these at that first party in this movie, and then we just keep calling them back and depending on what the later scenes need dramatically, we twist them, we disguise them, we slow them down, we speed them up, we put them in major and minor depending on what needs to happen. Sometimes they're so disguised that I think probably a viewer might not even realize that we're using something. But hopefully on a subconscious level, these themes have been imbued with meaning at this point, so hopefully they still affect you in some way.

But we love doing that. We've done that on all of our movies, really. And sometimes taking two themes and bringing them together. There's a track on the soundtrack called "Wild Child" on the soundtrack. It's during basically the "Nellie's career is taking off" montage, and the underpinning of it is a slowed down version of the "Voodoo Mama" sax riff — that's going on underneath it, and then over the top is some of the material from this other track called "Heyo" that we have later at the cafe that Manny and Nellie have their final dance at, at the end of the movie. So those two pieces of material are put in counterpoint, and we do that all the time. We'll take this theme, that theme, we'll put them together, we'll have them work in counterpoint. Obviously the finale track of "Babylon," it's like every melody in the entire movie put in counterpoint, which was its own challenge.