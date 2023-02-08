Paint Trailer: Owen Wilson Does His Best Bob Ross Impression In This New Indie Comedy

Who's doing it like Owen Wilson is these days? That's a rhetorical question, given that the distinctive actor has certainly spread his wings across a wide range of genres and filmmakers. He's a Wes Anderson regular, first lending his talents to the filmmaker's debut feature "Bottle Rocket" and most recently appearing in "The French Dispatch." He's gone to space with Michael Bay in "Armageddon." And, yes, he proved that "Hansel is so hot right now" in "Zoolander." He's even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the multiverse-hopping hijinks of "Loki." Now, Wilson has set his sights on something altogether more artistic.

"Paint" features the star performer strapping on a wig, taking up an easel, and going full Bob Ross as the film's most famous television painter in Vermont ... until it all comes crashing down. The indie comedy seems likely to make full use of Wilson's usual comedic antics, though perhaps viewers will be surprised by how much sensitivity the actor seems to be bringing to the role. Either way, "Owen Wilson plays a Bob Ross-type" is one hell of an elevator pitch that hardly needs any further championing on my part.

Check out the newly-released trailer for "Paint" below!