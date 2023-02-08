Paint Trailer: Owen Wilson Does His Best Bob Ross Impression In This New Indie Comedy
Who's doing it like Owen Wilson is these days? That's a rhetorical question, given that the distinctive actor has certainly spread his wings across a wide range of genres and filmmakers. He's a Wes Anderson regular, first lending his talents to the filmmaker's debut feature "Bottle Rocket" and most recently appearing in "The French Dispatch." He's gone to space with Michael Bay in "Armageddon." And, yes, he proved that "Hansel is so hot right now" in "Zoolander." He's even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the multiverse-hopping hijinks of "Loki." Now, Wilson has set his sights on something altogether more artistic.
"Paint" features the star performer strapping on a wig, taking up an easel, and going full Bob Ross as the film's most famous television painter in Vermont ... until it all comes crashing down. The indie comedy seems likely to make full use of Wilson's usual comedic antics, though perhaps viewers will be surprised by how much sensitivity the actor seems to be bringing to the role. Either way, "Owen Wilson plays a Bob Ross-type" is one hell of an elevator pitch that hardly needs any further championing on my part.
Check out the newly-released trailer for "Paint" below!
Watch the Paint trailer
Who among us can fully wrap our minds around the power of painters like Bob Ross, who taught us all how to paint landscapes, love life, and believe in ourselves a little more than we did before? Well, one movie certainly appears set on trying to celebrate figures like that on as broad a canvas as possible. "Paint," well, paints a picture of Carl Nargle, a star TV painter who's something of a minor celebrity among his adoring fans in Vermont. But, as you might expect in a quirky-looking movie like this, everything changes when a rival appears on the scene and turns Carl's entire world upside down.
"Paint" comes from director Brit McAdams, who based the script on the one that actually achieved the prestigious honor of landing on the Black List (the annual list of the best-unproduced screenplays, as ranked by industry veterans) back in 2010, which we covered here at the time. In the years since, the picture has finally entered production and snatched up Owen Wilson for the lead role. In addition, it also features supporting actors Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and Lucy Freyer.
Originally dated for a release on April 28, 2023, the film will drop into theaters a little ahead of schedule on April 7, 2023, and stream exclusively on AMC+ later in the year (as reported by Deadline).
Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke ... until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.