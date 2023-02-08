Strays Director On His Stars Getting The Zoomies, His Cinematic Inspirations, And More [Exclusive Interview]

You mentioned the organic behavior of animals coming through. In the trailer there's that moment where one of the dogs mentions his paw and we can see that he's lifting his paw as he says it. Is that something where the dog did that on the day and then you rewrite the line to match the action of the dog?

We did both. [The trainers] had a list of 50 or 60 behaviors that we needed, like the spinning around to go to bed, which is not in the trailer, but you'll see. We do a funny run on that. They had a list of behaviors. So that example that you saw was trained, but a lot of the times things would happen on set that were really funny, and then I'd show Jamie Foxx and Will Ferrell and we'd write jokes for it.

So one example is that same dog, Jamie Foxx's dog, is walking through the woods and he's pissed off about something. He's kind of grumbling to himself. And while we were shooting this, this tiny little leaf fell down next to him, floated down, and the dog [flinched]. So Jamie, of course, watched that and we wrote, "F*** you, leaf!" and it became this whole thing. So it was kind of a combination of both, which was really fun. We were constantly writing and rewriting the film in the edit room, which is very creative and just keeps making it better and improving and refining it.

What kind of things were you looking at for inspiration here? When I watched the trailer the first thing I thought of was "Homeward Bound," but R-rated. Were you looking at those old '70s, '80s, '90s movies?

A little bit. That was part of the impetus behind the project for sure, and I wanted to see what they did and how we could make sure we were conjuring up that. But ultimately, the film is not a spoof movie, which is why I loved it when I first read it. It really operates on its own. We send up that genre that I love, like "Homeward Bound," "Milo and Otis," "Beethoven," all those kind of fun films. There are moments where we send that up, but the film really functions on its own. My references actually were more in the world of "Stand By Me" and "Breaking Away" and "Bridesmaids" — coming of age stories through friendship. When I met with my team and my DP, that was kind of how we talked so that we were really distancing ourselves and really creating a film that, as you'll see when you get to watch it down the line, it actually has a lot more heart and an emotional center.

It's outrageous and funny and loud and irreverent and all the things you can hopefully glean from the trailer. But I'm very excited to say that it also has this very surprising emotional center, which is really important for me as a filmmaker. I know for Phil Lord and Miller, Chris Miller, the producers, we're all in that same camp of the best comedies sort of surprise you with how emotionally invested you are and how these characters feel really three-dimensional and real. And even though they're dogs, I think when you watch the film, you forget in a great way that they are, and you'll kind of weirdly identify, "Am I a Reggie or a Bug or a Maggie?" You'll identify with the characters, not simply in terms of dog terms.

I was going to ask about Lord and Miller. What do those guys bring to a project like this as producers for you?

They're just great. I mean, as a fan of all their work, it's just a great creative collaboration. They bring lots of different things. They'll chime in at script level, we'll watch cuts together, we'll have ideas, they'll write pages. I mean, they'll get their hands in and be like, "Here's a joke." We would constantly be writing alt jokes when you bring in Will and Jamie, so I felt very fortunate and had a great relationship with them. Like I was just saying, I think what they do is they constantly — it's similar to me — you're constantly asking, "How do we subvert the genre or zig when our audience thinks we going to zag? How do we do something new?" But also I think a question at the forefront of their minds, like mine, is how do we also make sure it's emotionally honest and grounded in a way that you can connect with and doesn't just feel like jokes.

I was wondering about that too, because from the trailer, it looks like this movie goes to some pretty wild places, and I was curious if there were any moments where you felt things went too far and you decided to pull things back or shift things around in order to make sure that the audience would still be with you on that journey.

I think you're always doing that in any film, and particularly comedy. You're always trying to figure out where the line is. Once you've gotten into the R-rated kind of outrageous comedy, I think you want to push that line because you want to surprise an audience. So I don't know if there's any specific one, this or that, but you're always kind of dialing up and down the knobs to say, "Oh, let's push this, let's pull that."

The primary thing is I knew I wanted to deliver for a movie that has a plot focused on revenge and literally biting Will Forte's dick off [laughs], I knew that, "Okay, we're pointing and building towards a climax that excites me." Because as a filmmaker or as an audience, I'm like, "What are they going to deliver in this moment?" And I'm very happy to say, that was a huge focus of mine from the very first moment I was on. I was like, "I want to make sure we dial that, we build toward it and we deliver it in a way that's unexpected and fun and big and crazy." So that was one that we spent a lot of time on and I'm excited when you get to watch it and you'll let me know what you think. But certainly from the reaction from our early previews, it was really exciting. There was a lot of applause and it was like, "Oh, we got something. It's working."