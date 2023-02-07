Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Trailer: Grease Is Still The Word

Some things never change — but others are overdue for reinvention. In more ways than one, the prequel is a blast from the past, bound to deliver on the staples that made the movie so iconic: Grease is still the word, T-Birds are roving the halls of Rydell, auto shop dance breaks are inevitable and steamy makeout sessions in gorgeous cars are a must-have. But one thing that's not worth celebrating? A school where people feel pushed to the margins. And that's why the Pink Ladies must be born.

"I want more — more than I probably should," sings one of the future Pink Ladies. And from the looks of it, that want is more than enough to make change happen. Tired of being cat-called, slut-shamed, and treated like nothing, the four friends embrace their bad reputations and opt to paint the town pink. I support women's rights and women's wrongs, so let's just assume that whatever havoc they wreak will be totally understandable (and based on the trailer, an absolute blast).

Writer Annabel Oakes ("Minx," "Atypical," "Awkward") serves as showrunner of the 10-episode series and shares directorial duties with Alethea Jones ("Dollface") for three episodes, including the pilot. Original songs for the series come from Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter, with choreography by Jamal Sims of "13 The Musical," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" fame.

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" debuts on Paramount+ on April 6, 2023, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.