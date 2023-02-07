Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Trailer: Grease Is Still The Word
On Thursdays, we wear pink. Sorry Regina George, but the hierarchy of girl gang power has changed — who wants to be a member of The Plastics when the Pink Ladies are coming to Paramount+? That's right, a prequel to the hit stage musical "Grease" and its beloved 1978 film adaptation is on the way, bringing us the origin story of the badass girl gang, signature jackets, and all.
Don't get me wrong, the constant stream of prequels, sequels, and remakes has certainly gotten old, especially when it comes to messing with perfection like "Grease." But sometimes a fresh take is the difference between a blessing and a curse. In this case, the creatives behind this prequel have made the smart decision to leave the star-crossed lovers alone. "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" takes place four years before Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko start their summer lovin'. Instead, the year is 1954: "before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school." Fed up with the social hierarchy, four outcasts take matters into their own hands and forge a friendship that will change Rydell High forever. Get ready to see the very beginnings of the Pink Ladies, in a series starring Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos, and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski.
Welcome back to Rydell High
Some things never change — but others are overdue for reinvention. In more ways than one, the prequel is a blast from the past, bound to deliver on the staples that made the movie so iconic: Grease is still the word, T-Birds are roving the halls of Rydell, auto shop dance breaks are inevitable and steamy makeout sessions in gorgeous cars are a must-have. But one thing that's not worth celebrating? A school where people feel pushed to the margins. And that's why the Pink Ladies must be born.
"I want more — more than I probably should," sings one of the future Pink Ladies. And from the looks of it, that want is more than enough to make change happen. Tired of being cat-called, slut-shamed, and treated like nothing, the four friends embrace their bad reputations and opt to paint the town pink. I support women's rights and women's wrongs, so let's just assume that whatever havoc they wreak will be totally understandable (and based on the trailer, an absolute blast).
Writer Annabel Oakes ("Minx," "Atypical," "Awkward") serves as showrunner of the 10-episode series and shares directorial duties with Alethea Jones ("Dollface") for three episodes, including the pilot. Original songs for the series come from Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter, with choreography by Jamal Sims of "13 The Musical," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" fame.
"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" debuts on Paramount+ on April 6, 2023, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.