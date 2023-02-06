The Consultant Trailer: Christoph Waltz Takes Office Hygiene To A New Level

The trailer makes you want to run into the woods and live off the grid, doesn't it? The last one didn't show us what happened to the former CEO, but this one has one of the employees cleaning his blood off of the office walls. Patoff seems very into hygiene, by the way, with the nose hairs and the nail clipping and careful hair combing. I mean, it's good to take care of yourself, but maybe not at your desk? Oh, and then there is a group prayer, which is scarier than nose hairs on your keyboard.

This time around, the trailer has a body in a bag and the revelation that the last CEO who hired this guy disappeared two weeks later.

Here is the official synopsis for the eight-episode series:

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question ... including their lives.

"The Consultant" stars Nat Wolff ("The Fault in Our Stars," "Death Note") as Craig, Brittany O'Grady ("Black Christmas," "The White Lotus") as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero ("Elena of Avalor," "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power") as Patti. Basgallop will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Shakman will also executive produce and direct the pilot. Other executive producers include Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, with producer Kai Dolbashian.

"The Consultant" will premiere on Prime Video on February 24, 2023.