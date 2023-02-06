The Consultant Trailer: Christoph Waltz Takes Office Hygiene To A New Level
Did Christoph Waltz freak you out in "Inglorious Basterds?" He has the creepy smile thing absolutely mastered, and we're about to see it again in the upcoming Prime Video series, "The Consultant." In the show, Waltz plays Regus Patoff, a consultant who comes into a huge mobile video game company called CompWare after the CEO shoots himself. He's not exactly a comforting presence, sniffing employees to decide if they stay at the company and trimming his nose hairs in the office. I apologize if you were eating when you read that.
The earlier trailer was upsetting enough, but this one is even more unnerving. The show was created by Tony Basgallop ("Servant," "What Remains") and is directed by Matt Shakman ("WandaVision," "Game of Thrones"). Shakman's style is all over this trailer, which feels at points as though you're supposed to laugh when things are looking rather murder-y. It's like the camera has very good comic timing yet leaves just enough in darkness and out of the frame to make you uncomfortable.
Watch The Consultant trailer
The trailer makes you want to run into the woods and live off the grid, doesn't it? The last one didn't show us what happened to the former CEO, but this one has one of the employees cleaning his blood off of the office walls. Patoff seems very into hygiene, by the way, with the nose hairs and the nail clipping and careful hair combing. I mean, it's good to take care of yourself, but maybe not at your desk? Oh, and then there is a group prayer, which is scarier than nose hairs on your keyboard.
This time around, the trailer has a body in a bag and the revelation that the last CEO who hired this guy disappeared two weeks later.
Here is the official synopsis for the eight-episode series:
When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question ... including their lives.
"The Consultant" stars Nat Wolff ("The Fault in Our Stars," "Death Note") as Craig, Brittany O'Grady ("Black Christmas," "The White Lotus") as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero ("Elena of Avalor," "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power") as Patti. Basgallop will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Shakman will also executive produce and direct the pilot. Other executive producers include Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, with producer Kai Dolbashian.
"The Consultant" will premiere on Prime Video on February 24, 2023.