We're Giving Away Some Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Steelbooks – Here's How You Can Win

If there's anything we learned from the 2022 blockbusters "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," it's that the best thing studios can do is give the greenlight to movies featuring an entirely new and never-before-seen culture of underwater civilizations standing in for various indigenous groups. But while James Cameron continues his unprecedented stranglehold on the worldwide box office, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exactly going away quietly, either. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel delivered arguably the franchise's most charismatic and well-received antagonist of them all – Tenoch Huerta's Namor.

That wasn't the only added value element in "Wakanda Forever," of course. Seeing Letitia Wright's Shuri step up into a full-fledged leading role, the continued mourning for the late Chadwick Boseman, and a major cameo or two all add up to yet another unmissable addition to the MCU. In fact, audiences are just about set to experience the film all over again as the highly-anticipated sequel arrives on physical media. But a few lucky fans won't even need a Disney+ subscription or some extra cash to go out and buy the Blu-ray for themselves.

/Film is proud to offer an exclusive giveaway for some gorgeously-rendered "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" steelbooks. Read on to find out exactly how you can win!