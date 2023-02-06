We're Giving Away Some Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Steelbooks – Here's How You Can Win
If there's anything we learned from the 2022 blockbusters "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," it's that the best thing studios can do is give the greenlight to movies featuring an entirely new and never-before-seen culture of underwater civilizations standing in for various indigenous groups. But while James Cameron continues his unprecedented stranglehold on the worldwide box office, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exactly going away quietly, either. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel delivered arguably the franchise's most charismatic and well-received antagonist of them all – Tenoch Huerta's Namor.
That wasn't the only added value element in "Wakanda Forever," of course. Seeing Letitia Wright's Shuri step up into a full-fledged leading role, the continued mourning for the late Chadwick Boseman, and a major cameo or two all add up to yet another unmissable addition to the MCU. In fact, audiences are just about set to experience the film all over again as the highly-anticipated sequel arrives on physical media. But a few lucky fans won't even need a Disney+ subscription or some extra cash to go out and buy the Blu-ray for themselves.
/Film is proud to offer an exclusive giveaway for some gorgeously-rendered "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" steelbooks. Read on to find out exactly how you can win!
Prizes and how to enter
Have you heard the news? Nobody can get enough of Namor and his incredibly understandable grudge against the surface world ... even if the
Atlantian Talokan maybe went a little too far in his pursuit of justice. But whether or not you're a K'uk'ulkan sympathizer or #TeamShuri all the way, we have a new contest giveaway that should — pardon the expression — float your boat. /Film is offering our readers the chance to walk away with one of the best-looking steel book sets that Marvel has yet released.
Six lucky /Film readers will win one of these steelbook sets. One depicts Namor and the Talokans in all their aquatic glory, while the other shows off artwork celebrating Shuri, the Dora Milaje warriors, and the rest of our Wakandan heroes. There's truly something for everyone here in this exclusive giveaway.
All you have to do to enter is be a resident in either the United States or Canada, follow both of the official Twitter accounts for /Film and our sister site Looper, and retweet the post included below. That's it! You have until February 2, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET sharp before entries will no longer be considered, so get right to it!
The giveaway ends on 2/10 at 11:59 PM EST. 3⃣ winners will receive the Wakandan warriors steel book, and the other 3⃣ will receive the Talokan warriors steel book.
— /Film (@slashfilm) February 6, 2023