The Last Of Us Episode 5 To Air Three Days Early

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 1, episode 3 "Long, Long Time."

You won't have to wait a "long, long time" for the next episode of "The Last of Us." HBO has decided to air it three days early, presumably to avoid competing with Super Bowl LVII next Sunday. That means "The Last of Us" season 1, episode 5 "Endure and Survive" will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Friday, February 10 at 9 p.m.

This is only applicable to streaming viewers. If you watch "The Last of Us" on TV, the HBO channel will still air in its regular programming slot on Sunday, February 12 at 9 p.m.

"Endure and Survive" is written by co-showrunner Craig Mazin and directed by Jeremy Webb ("The Umbrella Academy"), the same duo behind this week's "Last of Us" episode 4 "Please Hold to My Hand." Mazin ("Chernobyl") has so far been involved as a writer on all episodes of "The Last of Us," and he even directed the pilot.

Alongside the new release date for "The Last of Us" episode 5, HBO has given us a 30-second preview — see it after the jump — that is heavy on voiceover from Melanie Lynskey's Kansas City revolutionary leader, Kathleen, who made her debut in episode 4 this week and is an original character to the TV show.