Knock At The Cabin Composer Herdís Stefánsdóttir Was Inspired By The Legendary Bernard Herrmann [Exclusive Interview]

You feel that Herrmann influence right from the opening titles. As a composer, is that always a thrill, just having that moment to really set the tone?

But that came much later. That wasn't decided until very late in the process. I think what is cool — and I don't know, maybe Night would be like, "No, that's not correct," but I'm just going to say it anyway. When we started, it's such an open forum, and Night and I had a talk and I asked him, "What do you want?" And he was like, "I'm not going to tell you anything. I don't want to name composers. I'm not going to name music because I want you to find something by yourself, from yourself, that is truly unique for this film." He gave me the freedom to take my own artistic direction of what I thought should be the atmosphere of the film. You could have done a totally different kind of score, which would've not taken us to this nod to this certain era of filmmaking, the Hitchcock era.

So the visuals and the graphic design of the opening credits is an obvious nod to, we are back in the '60s. I haven't really asked Night about this, but I took this artistic direction in the score to do a really obvious nod to that era. I think these things inspire each other and ultimately let the film really feel, in some sense, that it's new, but it has all these references. So, the opening credits just came very late. I'd already written a big part of the score.

Night is so skilled at blocking and camera movements. How did his way with moving the camera and cutting influence the score?

The cinematography I find especially amazing in this film, and how he shoots. That is so interesting about how you can solve shooting in one room, basically, because it becomes very emotional. Thank God the acting is really good in the film. All these really close up, detailed shots of their faces, it brings out a lot of emotions. Sometimes it can even be more tricky if the actor is really nailing a scene and you're really believing the actor and the story, and then you're finding a way to enhance those emotions. Or you are addressing something that is not being said on the screen or is not being said by the character. It can honestly be even more tricky when the actor's acting is really good and you really believe it as it is. Sometimes there's like a side story or something else that we need to be tackling with the music.

Dave Bautista brings a real sensitivity to the movie, his character, Leonard. What kind of theme did you want to create for him?

One of the first things I wrote before I had seen the movie was a theme for Leonard. When I was writing his theme, it was beautiful but melancholic because he kind of stands for something good, as one of the Four Horsemen. He stands for guidance. It was having to come into terms with knowing that you have to make a really f***ed up, awful decision to do something that is for humankind. I think no human really has that experience. "I have to do this to save the entirety of humanity." I mean, that's a heavy burden. So, the theme I wrote for him resulted in his acceptance of that, but we actually didn't end up using that in the film.

After I had written some character things before seeing the movie, we understood that we had to take another direction in the film, because a big part of the plot is that we cannot reveal who Leonard really is. That has to wait. So we cannot reveal anything about the characters with the music. There couldn't be a real profound character theme for Leonard or something that tells us about who they are, because it's so important that we don't know, and the music doesn't tell that. The music is taking the perspective of [the family] Andrew and Eric and Wen.