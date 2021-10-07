Y: The Last Man Composer Herdis Stefansdottir On Writing Music For The End Of The World [Interview]

How's recording in Iceland? Does it inspire you?

I think if it does, it's probably some kind of subconscious inspiration. I have a studio in an industrial area by the sea and I have a view over the ocean and mountains. It's kind of ridiculous. It's like a million-dollar view in some random room over there. I think having that view definitely gives some kind of energy.

That sounds peaceful.

It's not very peaceful because if you know the weather in Iceland, it's extremely intense. When it's windy, it just blows so much, so sometimes the ocean is going insane. That's why I feel like sometimes it's more energy than peaceful by the lake situation.

When you started working on the score there, how did you create the themes for the show?

It just happened. There are so many themes, first of all, so they kind of happened one after the other. But the initial idea came pretty early on and it was cool. Because it's an apocalyptic world, there's a dystopian world, it's not the world we live in but it still is. It could quite possibly happen. We are kind of experiencing our own kind of virus that is affecting us.

How the TV series is shot, it's in a very realistic way. It's more dark and grungy and realistic. When I was thinking initially about the theme and the sound of the world, I didn't really go into the sci-fi zone or futuristic or something that was totally weird or unfamiliar. I felt that it was a world like ours that is somehow close and organic and familiar.

How the first theme came about, I didn't have all the script, so I didn't know the whole story of "Y: The Last Man" when I started. I read a few of the first episodes, a part of the graphic novel, and then I'd seen the first couple of episodes. But just to start, because sometimes starting a big project like this, like a TV series, it's very big, it's very expensive and can be a little bit overwhelming to be like, "Oh my God, what is the sound of this world? What is the main theme?" so I started a little bit smaller. I just started at the event of the apocalypse, basically when this virus strikes and all Y chromosome living beings drop dead.

It's super chaotic. It's dark, it's gnarly and intense. It happens in the first episode of the series, and I wanted to capture that moment. I was thinking about what it meant to experience a horribly tragic event like that. So I wrote the first theme that was completely based on the female voice. It's like, "What is the remaining sound in this world?" It's like clutter. It's a scream. It's like a primal scream of all the surviving beings.

The first theme I wrote, I called "Requiem." I wrote it as a tribute to all the ones that had died, based on the female voice. That's the base of the theme.