George P. Wilbur, Actor And Stunt Man Known For Halloween Movies, Has Died At 81

The stunt world has lost a superstar. George P. Wilbur, the prolific stunt performer, coordinator, and double has died at the age of 81.

Film fans and critics seldom give stunt performers the love they deserve, but as "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood" showed us, they're often the invisible pillars holding up entire productions. Without their high-octane mix of bravery and precise training, and with a generous dash of daredevil recklessness, we would never have gotten the death-defying, thrill-inducing, price-of-the-ticket justifying action that has made films like "Die Hard," "Escape From New York," and "Total Recall" such rewatchable classics. And Wilbur, whose resume was nearing a stunning 150 credits when he retired in 2013, did stunts on all of them.

Born at the height of the Second World War in Connecticut, in 1941, Wilbur would go on to enlist in the Navy before eventually finding his way to Tuscon, Arizona, where he worked as a wrangler on a ranch. When Paramount sent Howard Hawks and a crew out to Tuscon to shoot pick-ups for "El Dorado" in 1966, Wilbur found his way onto the set as an extra. As would become the norm for the rest of his career, Wilbur rose precipitously in rank on set, eventually being recruited as a stand-in for the star of the show, John Wayne.

Wilbur got his start in Hollywood at the moment the studio system came crashing down, rode the grindhouse wave of the '70s (he performed stunts in "Blaclua," "Cleopatra Jones," and John Frankenheimer's "99 and 44/100% Dead!"), crested into some of the best horror films of the '80s ("Poltergeist," "Ghostbusters," "Re-Animator"), and soared through the aughts and '90s by turning in stunt after impressive stunt in films as varied as "Set It Off," "The Notebook," "Casino," and "Mars Attacks!"