Dave Bautista 'Fanboyed' Over M. Night Shyamalan While Meeting About Knock At The Cabin

"Big" Dave Bautista has had a phenomenal run since making the career pivot from sports entertainment to acting in some of Hollywood's biggest films. The six-time world wrestling champion broke into the mainstream as Drax the Destroyer in James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series but has since starred in films like Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049" and "Dune," Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead," as well as Rian Johnson's whodunnit, "Glass Onion." With his larger-than-life stature and ability to command a scene, Bautista has more than proven himself to be so much more than just a former WWE Superstar.

The caliber of directors that have sought out Bautista's talent is a true testament to his abilities as a performer because there are plenty of career veterans who would kill for the opportunity to work with any of the esteemed creatives that have helmed Bautista's filmography. However impressive Bautista has proven to be, he is still unafraid to fanboy out from time to time, which is exactly what he did with M. Night Shyamalan.

Bautista stars in Shyamalan's latest project, the apocalyptic thriller "Knock at the Cabin," delivering a performance that the director has said was "everything he hoped for." During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Big Dave confessed that his initial conversations with Shyamalan were a lot less about talking business, and a lot more about geeking out. All of those tabloid headlines were right: Celebrities really are just like us.