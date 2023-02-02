You Can Now Watch An AI-Generated Seinfeld Episode ... Forever

"Seinfeld" may have had a long run, but it's incomparable to the A.I.-generated never-ending episode of the show that is "Nothing, Forever." A surreal experiment in machine learning (or, rather, machine joking), this iteration of "Seinfeld" features crudely animated versions of the main cast talking like stilted automated voice operators and behaving like characters from a 90s sitcom if they were written entirely by a computer algorithm. The project, which launched on December 14, 2022, but has gained significant traction this week, is currently broadcasting on an infinite stream on Twitch.

Founders Skyler Hartle and Brian Habersberger describe "Nothing, Forever" as a continuously evolving exploration into procedurally generated entertainment, endlessly reacting to the Twitch stream chat and becoming more adept at constructing coherent scenarios. For the time being, the appeal of watching the "show" lies in the bizarre way the A.I. writes comedy and strings scenes together. There are plenty of setups with awkward silence instead of a punchline and characters eerily facing a corner of the wall instead of each other. Meanwhile, the program hasn't learned how to sync the laugh track properly, so an unsettling crowd of chuckles will accompany a line of dialogue before the joke is finished. The general idea, though, is a rough imitation of "Seinfeld:" characters talk about mundane activities like eating sandwiches, getting haircuts, and watching movies while the scene intermittently cuts to the stand-up routines of "Larry Feinberg."