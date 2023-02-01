Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary Funko POPs, Action Figures & More Are Coming Soon

Vader gets another sweet "Return of the Jedi" figure that features two looks you rarely get from toys of this epic villain. You can keep him complete if you wish, full helmet and both hands, or you can recreate moments from the very end of his life, such as the option of removing the hand that Luke chops off or even his helmet for the full face reveal where Anakin gets to look upon his son with his own eyes.

I particularly like the spiky mechanical head you glimpse after Luke removes the top of the helmet, but before he pulls away the face. There's something about the inner workings of Vader's suit that has always intrigued me. Vader's look without the top of his helmet always looked very insectile to me and it only occurs to me now looking at the images of the toy that it's rarely been portrayed in action figure form. There are a million Darth Vader toys and this is one of the only ones I can think of that take advantage of that really cool look.

It's also worth noting that while the image on the toy is definitely actor Sebastian Shaw, who played the face of Vader in "Jedi," the sculpt on the figure itself looks like a combo of Shaw and Hayden Christensen's Anakin.